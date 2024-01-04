Rage Against the Machine to Cease Performing, Says Drummer Brad Wilk

The reunited Rage Against the Machine will no longer be touring, according to a Jan. 3 Instagram post from the band's founding drummer Brad Wilk. The multiplatinum rap-rock pioneers, who reunited in 2007 and again in 2020, were forced to cancel a series of shows in 2022 due to an onstage injury suffered by frontperson Zack de la Rocha. Known for its incendiary live shows and fiery leftist politics, the group initially planned to reschedule the cancelled tour dates. However, an Instagram post from Wilk has now thrown cold water on the band's future.

Source: MEGA Zack de la Rocha and Tim Commerford perform with Rage at the Leeds Festival in 2008.

"I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new dates for all the cancelled RATM shows," Wilk's post began. "I don't want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future... I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was..." Captioning the post, Wilk added: "Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us."

Though the group has not released any new music since 2000's covers album Renegades, the quartet was a consistent live draw at festivals after reuniting. First breaking up in 2000, Rage reconvened for a performance at California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2007. This was followed by a series of shows at other festivals, including protest performances at both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions in 2008. After another hiatus, the band announced its first full world tour since its initial disbandment in 2020. Dubbed the Public Service Announcement Tour, the jaunt was postponed several times due to the Covid pandemic, and finally kicked off in July on 2022. De la Rocha injured his leg during the second date of the tour, but continued to perform while seated in a chair. In August, after only 19 performances, the band announced that de la Rocha's injuries were too serious to continue, with the brunt of the tour (which included Run the Jewels as openers) postponed for a later date.

Source: MEGA Guitarist Tom Morello was the only band member to attend Rage's Rock Hall induction last November.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1991 by de la Rocha, Wilk, guitarist Tom Morello and bassist Tim Commerford, Rage were among the most influential rock bands on the 1990s, with the group's blend of hard rock and hip-hop inspiring hordes of imitators throughout the decade. The band's three original albums -- 1992's Rage Against the Machine, 1996's Evil Empire and 1999's The Battle for Los Angeles -- all went multiplatinum, and earned the group two Grammy Awards. After Rage's initial 2000 breakup, Wilk, Morello and Commerford formed the supergroup Audioslave with Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, releasing three albums. Following multiple nominations, Rage was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, with Ice-T delivering the induction speech. The band did not perform, and only Morello was present.