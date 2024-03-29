Rammstein Accused of Plagiarism in Lawsuit From French Group Ninja Cyborg

Rammstein has been accused of plagiarism in a lawsuit filed by the French synthwave band Ninja Cyborg.
They claim that the German band ripped off the 2018 track "The Sunny Road" when writing their 2019 song "Deutschland."
A "musical expert" appointed by the Paris Court of Appeal recently determined that Ninja Cyborg case could proceed, according to a statement from the group's legal team at Phi Avocats obtained by Metal Injection. The first hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
"The dispute stems from a debate sparked in 2020, when Rammstein fans accused Ninja Cyborg of plagiarizing their song 'Deutschland', released in 2019, with their song 'Sunny Road', nonetheless released several months before, in 2018," the statement says.
"Three years later, the Paris Court of Appeal appointed musical expert has concluded that, on the contrary, Rammstein deliberately borrowed the riff and other melodic elements of 'Sunny Road', in 'Deutschland' and that 'no mere coincidence' is possible, given the 'too many similarities,' concluding that Rammstein has 'without a doubt' committed plagiarism.
"These conclusions were delivered on October 9th, 2023, by the expert.
"Wrongly accused of plagiarism, the members of Ninja Cyborg, supported by their publisher Music Unit can now rely on this expertise and the fact that the 'similarities are indeed the result of voluntary borrowing' to assert their rights before the Intellectual Property Chamber of the Paris Judicial Court."
Representatives for Rammstein didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment.
"Deutschland," which means Germany in German, appeared on the band's untitled seventh studio album. The record and the song made it to No. 1 on the album and singles charts in Rammstein's home country.
This lawsuit is not the only legal issue the band has faced in recent years.
Last June, frontman Till Lindemann was accused of sexual assault. Several women claimed the vocalist used drugs and alcohol to get young people to have sex with him.
The Prosecutor's Office of Berlin dropped the lawsuit last August due to a lack of evidence, the New York Times reported. Many of the allegations were made anonymously, which made them difficult to verify.
"I thank all those who have waited impartially for the end of the investigation," Lindemann said in a social media post after the charges were dropped.
Rammstein will embark on a European tour this spring. Check out a list of the upcoming dates below.
May 11 - Czech Republic, Prague - Airport Letňany
May 15 - Germany, Dresden - Rinne
May 16 - Germany, Dresden - Rinne
May 24 - Serbia, Belgrade - Ušće Park
May 30 - Greece, Athens - Olympic Stadium
June 05 - Spain, San Sebastián - Estadio Anoeta
June 08 - France, Marseille - Orange Vélodrome
June 11 - Spain, Barcelona - Estadi Olímpic
June 15 - France, Lyon - Groupama Stadium
June 18 - Netherlands, Nijmegen - Goffertpark
June 23 - Ireland, Dublin - RDS Arena
June 27 - Belgium, Ostend - Park Nieuwe Koers
July 05 - Denmark, Copenhagen - Valbyparken
July 17 - Austria, Klagenfurt - Wörthersee Stadion
July 18 - Austria, Klagenfurt - Wörthersee Stadion
July 21 - Italy, Reggio Emilia - RCF Arena (Campovolo)
July 26 - Germany, Gelsenkirchen - Veltins-Arena
July 27 - Germany, Gelsenkirchen - Veltins-Arena