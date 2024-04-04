Rapper Rod Wave Arrested in Florida on Weapons Charges

Florida rapper and singer Rod Wave was arrested for possession of ammunition or a weapon in Manatee County, Florida and later released. The St. Petersburg Police Department confirmed to Variety that Rod, born Rodarius Marcell Green, was arrested due to suspicions that he had been involved in a gang-related shooting on March 31 that left four injured. Police said that officers responded to shots fired in a large group of people following a a verbal argument outside a bar. Three men in their 20s and a 17-year-old woman taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. "Mentally, they’re hurt. Mentally, this community is hurting because we are tired of the senseless shooting in our community,” St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said on Wednesday.

Rod's lawyers have issued a statement claiming that he is innocent of all charges. "Rod was arrested and detained with absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing,” attorneys Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin wrote on Instagram. “The police claimed he was a felon in possession of ammunition. Not only was he not in possession of ammunition, a basic check of public records would have easily demonstrated to the police that he was not a convicted felon. The prosecutor and the judge immediately agreed that the evidence did not support the charge and set him free the same day.” A spokesperson for the St. Petersburg PD confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that Rod was arrested based on "inaccurate information" and has since been released. Five other men tied to the rapper were arrested in connection with the shooting. Three of them are alleged members of the YGs, or Young Gangsters gang, and are living in homes and driving vehicles registered to Rod or his record label. A SWAT team searched one of the houses and seized five rifles, five handguns, ammunition, and more than $10,000 in cash. While Rod is not being investigated for the shooting itself, St. Petersburg Police Assistant Chief Mike Kovacsev said he is still being investigated for the items seized in the raid. "And I hope that he would distance himself with individuals that would do things of this nature," Kovacsev added in a press conference.

Rod was previously arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation after allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend in 2022. He pleaded not guilty, and his attorney told Rolling Stone that the case was dismissed without any charges being brought against him. "This case was a misunderstanding between a girlfriend and boyfriend," Cohen said at the time. “That misunderstanding resulted in Mr. Green’s arrest.”

Rod, 25, is a St. Petersburg native who rose to fame with his soulful 2019 single "Heart on Ice" and released his debut album Ghetto Gospel later that same year. His last three albums — 2021's Soulfly, 2022's Beautiful Mind, and 2023's Nostalgia — have all debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart.

