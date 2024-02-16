Russell Simmons Sued for Defamation After Claiming His Accusers Had a 'Thirst for Fame'

Russell Simmons has been served with a second lawsuit in a single week. Coming just days after the disgraced Def Jam co-founder was accused of sexual assault by an anonymous plaintiff, one of Simmons’ first public accusers, former Def Jam A&R exec Drew Dixon, has sued Simmons for defamation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Simmons was accused of harassment and assault by multiple women in 2017.

Dixon accused Simmons of sexual assault in a bombshell 2017 New York Times interview, claiming that while she was employed at Def Jam, Simmons harassed her and sexually assaulted her in 1995. Her experiences formed the bedrock of the 2020 documentary On the Record, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was later acquired by HBO. Simmons denied Dixon’s allegations, which soon broadened to include accusations from multiple other women, which he also denied. The fallout from the scandal eventually lead to Simmons’ resignation from Def Jam and various other businesses and charitable foundations. Now, according to a report in Rolling Stone on Feb. 15, Dixon has filed a lawsuit against Simmons for his comments in a December interview. In that interview, Simmons discussed the accusations against him, saying that “rape” is “a serious word, but I think they’ve changed the meaning.” He went on to claim that his accusers had a “thirst for fame.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Simmons' alleged assault of Drew Dixon was the subject of the documentary 'Off the Record.'

In a statement from Dixon’s attorneys obtained by Rolling Stone, her counsel reportedly said: “Ms. Dixon has taken enough abuse. Not only was she violently raped by Russell Simmons – profoundly disrupting her personal and professional life – but after she tried to move forward and heal, he then further abused her by publicly proclaiming that she lied about the rape in search of ‘fame.’ Mr. Simmons has used his public platform to re-traumatize and terrorize Ms. Dixon, and the time has now come to hold him accountable for his defamatory statements and to end this cycle of abuse.” Q was not able to immediately reach Simmons for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Simmons was sued by an unnamed plaintiff who claimed that she was assaulted in Simmons' New York City apartment after she went there to get his approval on the rough cut of a music video while she was working for Def Jam. "When Ms. Doe learned about the accounts of the other survivors, she was struck by how similar they were to her own horrible experience at the hands of Mr. Simmons," the suit says. Q attempted to reach Simmons for comment on this accusation as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, Dixon spoke to Andscape about one of her greatest successes working at Def Jam, when she helped create the smash remix to Method Man’s “All I Need” featuring Mary J. Blige. She was never given producing credit for the song, which became a hit roughly around the time she was dealing with alleged harassment from Simmons. “It’s still a beautiful record,” Dixon told writer Justin Tinsley. “But I did not get the A&R credit. I did not get the producer credit. I didn’t get the flowers. I didn’t get the plaque. I didn’t get the check. I didn’t get nothing. So, honestly, I love it, but it’s sort of painful to listen to.”

Powered by RedCircle