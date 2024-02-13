Russell Simmons Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault of Def Jam Employee in 1990s

Def Jam Recordings founder Russell Simmons has been accused of another sexual assault in a new lawsuit. His unnamed accuser reportedly worked at the Def Jam label in the 1990s, which is when the alleged misconduct took place.

Source: MEGA More than a dozen women have accused the entrepreneur of sexual misconduct since 2017.

The plaintiff claimed that she was assaulted in Simmons' New York City apartment after she went there to get his approval on the rough cut of a music video. That's when entrepreneur allegedly pinned her down, according to the lawsuit obtained by Variety. "Ms. Doe rejected his advance and told him to 'get off' and 'stop' several times," the suit claims. "She told him she was 'serious' and she 'meant it.' But Ms. Doe was forcefully pinned, could not move under his weight and Mr. Simmons would not listen to her." Simmons was one of many powerful men accused of sexual assault at the outset of the #MeToo movement in 2017. He was eventually forced to step down from his leadership roles at Def Jam. The entrepreneur has previously apologized for being "thoughtless and insensitive," but claimed that he was never violent. During an appearance on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger last year, Simmons claimed he took nine lie detector tests after at least 18 women accused him of sexual assault.

"When Ms. Doe learned about the accounts of the other survivors, she was struck by how similar they were to her own horrible experience at the hands of Mr. Simmons," the suit says. "She was proud of her contributions to the burgeoning musical genre of hip hop, but her hard work and her career in music was disrupted and derailed by Mr. Simmons, a rich and powerful celebrity whose wealth and influence allowed his abusive behavior to go unchallenged for decades," the plaintiff's attorneys added. "Now a successful writer and producer in the entertainment industry, Jane Doe’s traumatic experiences with Simmons echo those of so many other women who he has preyed upon for decades." The suit claims that the plaintiff suffered from dissociation, depression and anxiety after the alleged assault and ended up leaving Def Jam.

Source: MEGA The plaintiff claims that Simmons pinned her down and raped her at his apartment in New York City.

It also claims that the plaintiff encountered Simmons again a yoga class in March 2023, several decades after the alleged assault. She asked if she could lay her mat down next to Simmon, who allegedly obliged in a crass manner. "Of course. What, do you think I’m gonna try and f**k you?" he allegedly said. "Ms. Doe was horrified," the suit says. "She realized not only was he unapologetic towards her personally, he did not appreciate that the assault was wrong."

Source: MEGA The accuser allegedly encountered Simmons at a yoga studio in March 2023.

The motion was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act and the New York City's Gender Motivated Violence Act, which were both designed so sexual assault victims could pursue lawsuits against their attackers after the traditional statute of limitation had expired. Simmons didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment. The New York City native started Def Jam with his business partner Rick Rubin in 1984. The label went on to sign iconic artists including Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Slayer.

