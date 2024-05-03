Sam Ash Going Out of Business After 100 Years: 'Thank You for Allowing Us to Serve Musicians Like You'

Sam Ash is shutting down for good. The 100-year-old music store chain recently announced that all of its remaining locations will soon close. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce that all Sam Ash Music store locations will begin store closing sales today," the Ash family said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 2.

Liquidation sales are currently underway online and in the company's stores across the U.S.

"This unfortunate news also presents a fantastic opportunity for great deals across our premium selection of musical instruments & pro sound equipment. We will also be offering specials on samash.com during this time. "Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years." The news came after the chain shut down 18 of its 44 stores earlier this year, Gear Gods reported. The company's leadership hoped another firm would buy the chain, but a sale never came together.

Patrons were sad to see the company go in the comment section below the Facebook post. "This hits me a little hard. My favorite guitar, the one that absolutely means the world to me, came from a Sam Ash store," one person said. "The next musician generation will barely understand what it was like to go into a musical instrument superstore and dream. And grow with that store as you grow as a musician," said another. "What a huge chapter is about to close," a different commenter said. "So sorry to all those who will be without a job after the closures." The company was founded in 1924 by Sam Ash, a Jewish man from the Austro-Hungarian Empire who immigrated to New York City. The first store was located in Brooklyn. Ash was also a skilled violinist.

The company's leadership hoped another firm would buy the chain, but a sale never came together.

Sam Ash isn't the only music chain that's been struggling in recent years. Guitar Center's new CEO Gabe Dalporto recently shared the company's plans to focus more on high-end instruments. "Over the years, we’ve evolved significantly into serving the beginner and entry-level customer – which is great – but if you walk through a GC store, you’re going to see an awful lot of $300 guitars," the executive told Music Inc. "We have some premium product, but we don’t have enough, and it’s very hard to experience our premium product because we have our best guitars locked on the top row where you can’t easily get to them. "Somewhere along the way, we forgot who our core customer was. Our core customer is the serious musician – the gigging artist or passionate player where music is a big part of their identity." That's why Dalporto wants stores to have "a much more premium assortment that’s more easily accessible where [customers] can get in and grab a guitar and plug it in and try all these pedals and effects and just geek out and have a great time."

Source: MEGA 'Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years,' the Ash family said in a social media post.

His comments were poorly received by many on social media. Those ranks included Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who pointed out that many professional musicians don't use pricey gear. "Rage Against The Machine won our first grammy for 'Tire Me,' a song on which I played a guitar costing 40 Canadian dollars," he said in a tweet. "Though admittedly I’ve never really considered myself a 'serious' musician!"

