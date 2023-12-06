Sampha Drops New Video ('Can't Go Back') in Conjunction With Announcement of 2024 North American tour

In addition to announcing the North American tour, which will start in Mexico City on March 23 and conclude in Vancouver on April 14, Sampha also dropped a new video for the latest single from Lahai, "Can't Go Back."

Sampha, the singer, songwriter, producer, and musician who first found fame through his contributions to Drake's 2013 single, "Too Much," before breaking through with his 2017 debut album, Process, has announced a 2024 North American tour in support of his recently-released sophomore album, Lahai.

Born in South London, Sampha Lahai Sisay - to use his full name - self-released his first EP, Sundaza, as a CD-R in 2010. Suffice it to say that precious few people heard these songs at the time, but Sampha remedied that situation a few years later, reissuing them digitally. Since that aforementioned collaboration with Drake, however, he's been on a solid upswing, finding additional success with Drake on 2017's "4422" as well as with Kendrick Lamar on 2022's "Father Time."

Sampha's 2017 album Process spawned two minor hit singles on the UK Indie chart - "Plastic 100°C" and "Under," which hit #37 and #44, respectively - but he found his greatest success with "(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano," which made a very minor impact on the UK Singles chart (#92) but made it all the way to #7 on the Indie chart.

Lethal, which was released on October 20, debuted at #21 on the UK Albums chart. While it hasn't made it onto the Billboard 200 as of this writing, here's hoping that that forthcoming North American tour will change that situation.