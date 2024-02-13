Q Magazine
Santana and Counting Crows Announce 2024 U.S. Tour

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 16.

Santana/Counting Crows
Santana and the Counting Crows will tour the U.S. together later this year.

Santana and the Counting Crows are touring the U.S. together later this year. Both artists announced the upcoming concerts in social media posts on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Oneness Tour will begin Hollywood, Florida, on June 14 and end in Phoenix on Sept. 2. There will also be two concerts in Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 29 and 30.

Presale tickets will be available beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 14. They'll go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 16.

Santana
Santana will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album 'Supernatural.'

The Santana sets will have a heavy focus on the band's album Supernatural, which will be 25 years old this summer. The 1999 record included the singles "Smooth" and "Maria Maria," which both spent more than two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Guitarist Carlos Santana's Instagram post also said that the band will be playing songs from its performance at Woodstock in 1969.

Santana's 26th studio album Blessings and Miracles came out in October 2021.

The Counting Crows released their latest EP Butter Miracle, Suite One that May. The record included their first new music since 2013's Echoes of the Outlaw Roadshow.

"See you out on the road very soon," the band said in an Instagram post. "Head to our website now to sign up for our email list to get the presale code."

Counting Crows
The most recent Counting Crows EP 'Butter Miracle, Suite One' came out in May 2021.

Both bands hail from the San Francisco Bay Area, but they play very different forms of rock music.

Santana is defined by its Latin, blues and psychedelic influences while Counting Crows is a more straightforward alternative rock band.

Counting Crows
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:

Jun. 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Jun. 16 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Jun. 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Jun. 20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Jun. 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jun. 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jun. 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Jun. 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Jun. 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jul. 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul. 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jul. 23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Jul. 24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Jul. 27 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO

Jul. 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul. 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Aug. 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Aug. 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Aug. 21 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug. 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

