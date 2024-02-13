Santana and Counting Crows Announce 2024 U.S. Tour

Santana and the Counting Crows are touring the U.S. together later this year. Both artists announced the upcoming concerts in social media posts on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
The Oneness Tour will begin Hollywood, Florida, on June 14 and end in Phoenix on Sept. 2. There will also be two concerts in Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 29 and 30.
Presale tickets will be available beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 14. They'll go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 16.
The Santana sets will have a heavy focus on the band's album Supernatural, which will be 25 years old this summer. The 1999 record included the singles "Smooth" and "Maria Maria," which both spent more than two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Guitarist Carlos Santana's Instagram post also said that the band will be playing songs from its performance at Woodstock in 1969.
Santana's 26th studio album Blessings and Miracles came out in October 2021.
The Counting Crows released their latest EP Butter Miracle, Suite One that May. The record included their first new music since 2013's Echoes of the Outlaw Roadshow.
"See you out on the road very soon," the band said in an Instagram post. "Head to our website now to sign up for our email list to get the presale code."
Both bands hail from the San Francisco Bay Area, but they play very different forms of rock music.
Santana is defined by its Latin, blues and psychedelic influences while Counting Crows is a more straightforward alternative rock band.
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
Jun. 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Jun. 16 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Jun. 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Jun. 20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Jun. 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Jun. 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Jun. 25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jun. 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Jun. 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Jun. 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Jul. 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul. 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul. 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Jul. 23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Jul. 24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jul. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Jul. 27 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO
Jul. 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul. 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Aug. 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Aug. 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Aug. 21 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Aug. 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center