Santana and Counting Crows Announce 2024 U.S. Tour

Santana and the Counting Crows are touring the U.S. together later this year. Both artists announced the upcoming concerts in social media posts on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The Oneness Tour will begin Hollywood, Florida, on June 14 and end in Phoenix on Sept. 2. There will also be two concerts in Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 29 and 30. Presale tickets will be available beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 14. They'll go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 16.

Source: MEGA Santana will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album 'Supernatural.'

The Santana sets will have a heavy focus on the band's album Supernatural, which will be 25 years old this summer. The 1999 record included the singles "Smooth" and "Maria Maria," which both spent more than two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Guitarist Carlos Santana's Instagram post also said that the band will be playing songs from its performance at Woodstock in 1969. Santana's 26th studio album Blessings and Miracles came out in October 2021.

The Counting Crows released their latest EP Butter Miracle, Suite One that May. The record included their first new music since 2013's Echoes of the Outlaw Roadshow. "See you out on the road very soon," the band said in an Instagram post. "Head to our website now to sign up for our email list to get the presale code."

Source: MEGA The most recent Counting Crows EP 'Butter Miracle, Suite One' came out in May 2021.

Both bands hail from the San Francisco Bay Area, but they play very different forms of rock music. Santana is defined by its Latin, blues and psychedelic influences while Counting Crows is a more straightforward alternative rock band.

Source: MEGA Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 16.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Jun. 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Jun. 16 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena Jun. 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena Jun. 20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live Jun. 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Jun. 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center Jun. 25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre Jun. 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Jun. 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center Jun. 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Jul. 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Jul. 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center Jul. 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Jul. 23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center Jul. 24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Jul. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds Jul. 27 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO Jul. 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre Jul. 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre Aug. 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena Aug. 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center Aug. 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center Aug. 21 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre Aug. 25 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre Aug. 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum Aug. 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Sep. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

