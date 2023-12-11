Sarah McLachlan Sets Dates for Tour to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of her 'Fumbling Towards Ecstacy' album

That album, of course, was 1993’s Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, and to commemorate the LP hitting the big 3-0, McLachlan will be hitting the road next year, making her way throughout North America during May, June, and July 2024.

When Sarah McLachlan released her debut album, Touch, in 1988, she immediately found her way into the charts of her native Canada, with her debut single, “Vox,” cracking the lower reaches of the singles chart (it stalled at #90), and the album making its way to #60. Her second LP, 1991’s Solace, did even better, climbing to #20. It was that third album, however, that really did the trick in breaking McLachlan with the masses, going multiplatinum in both Canada as well as America.

Upon its release, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy made it all the way to #5 on the Canadian Albums chart, going platinum five times over, and while it only managed to hit #50 on the Billboard 200, the album’s steady sales – aided, no doubt, by McLachlan’s consistent presence on the Lilith Fair tour – led to it going triple platinum.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” McLachlan said in a press release. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

Joining MacLachlan on her memory-lane walk will be Feist...except, that is, in Toronto, where she will instead have Allison Russell as her opener. (We're not sure why she's subbing out one fellow Canadian for another on that one date, but we're sure she has her reasons.)