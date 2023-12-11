Sarah McLachlan Sets Dates for Tour to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of her 'Fumbling Towards Ecstacy' album

When Sarah McLachlan released her debut album, Touch, in 1988, she immediately found her way into the charts of her native Canada, with her debut single, “Vox,” cracking the lower reaches of the singles chart (it stalled at #90), and the album making its way to #60. Her second LP, 1991’s Solace, did even better, climbing to #20. It was that third album, however, that really did the trick in breaking McLachlan with the masses, going multiplatinum in both Canada as well as America.
That album, of course, was 1993’s Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, and to commemorate the LP hitting the big 3-0, McLachlan will be hitting the road next year, making her way throughout North America during May, June, and July 2024.
Upon its release, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy made it all the way to #5 on the Canadian Albums chart, going platinum five times over, and while it only managed to hit #50 on the Billboard 200, the album’s steady sales – aided, no doubt, by McLachlan’s consistent presence on the Lilith Fair tour – led to it going triple platinum.
“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” McLachlan said in a press release. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”
Joining MacLachlan on her memory-lane walk will be Feist...except, that is, in Toronto, where she will instead have Allison Russell as her opener. (We're not sure why she's subbing out one fellow Canadian for another on that one date, but we're sure she has her reasons.)
THE FUMBLING TOWARDS ECSTASY 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2024 TOUR DATES:
Sat May 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +
Sun May 26 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +
Tue May 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +
Thu May 30 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre +
Fri May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +
Sat Jun 01– Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs +
Sun Jun 02 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +
Tue Jun 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre +
Thu Jun 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre +
Fri Jun 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sun Jun 09 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre +
Mon Jun 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park +
Tue Jun 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +
Thu Jun 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +
Fri Jun 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion +
Sun Jun 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +
Tue Jun 18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater +
Wed Jun 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^
Thu Jun 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell +
Sat Jun 22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion +
Sun Jun 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +
Mon Jun 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall +
Wed Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +
Thu Jun 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +
Sat Jun 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +
Sun Jun 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +
Tue Jul 02 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP +
Wed Jul 03 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +
Fri Jul 05 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +
Sat Jul 06 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre +
+ With Feist
^ With Allison Russell