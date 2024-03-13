Sean Combs/Aaron Hall Rape Accuser Claims She Was a Minor During Alleged Assault

A woman who's accused Sean "Diddy" Combs and singer Aaron Hall of rape said she was just 16 years old at the time of the alleged assault. This is the first time the plaintiff Liza Gardner has publicly claimed she was a minor when the rape allegedly occurred at an MCA Records party in 1990. The update came in an amended complaint obtained by Rolling Stone on Tuesday, March 12.

Source: MEGA The plaintiff also indicated that she was brought to the MCA Records party by members of the R&B group Jodeci.

Gardner also claims she has a letter from her therapist and an affidavit from a friend indicating she spoke about being a minor at the time of the alleged assault in 2014 and 2019. Those full statements have not been made public at this time, but Gardner's lawyer Tyrone Blackburn told Rolling Stone they will be released at a later date. "As my records indicate on 2/18/2014, my client disclosed that she was raped by two males in New York when she was 16 years of age," the therapist reportedly wrote in the amended complaint. "It is my professional opinion that the trauma of being raped by two men accounted for much of her ongoing symptoms of hypervigilance, anxiety, panic attacks, and episodes of depression, all, symptoms indicative of PTSD." The updated court filing also says that members of the R&B group Jodeci brought Gardner to the MCA party. She characterized them as "close friends." The document also reiterates the plaintiff's previous allegation that Combs plied her with alcohol in spite of her young age. She accuses Hall of showing up to rape her once the record executive was allegedly finished with her.

The plaintiff filed her suit in November under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allowed accusers to lodge claims against their alleged abusers after the standard statute of limitations expired. Hall didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment. A spokesperson for Combs previously denied Gardner's allegations in a statement provided to Deadline. "These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit," they said in November. "The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations." The law has also been used to file claims against music industry figures including Axl Rose, Jimmy Iovine and Russell Simmons. But none of those alleged rapists have fielded as many sexual assault claims as Combs. The allegations against him have been making headlines for months.

Source: MEGA Combs is currently facing several sexual assault lawsuits.

Last month, producer Rodney Jones Jr., (known professionally as Lil Rod Madeit), sued Combs for a series of alleged abuses that the plaintiff says occurred while he was working on Combs' 2023 album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Jones claims that Combs grabbed his genitals and pressured him to have sex with another man, claiming that it was "normal practice" in the music industry. The accuser claims he worked on nine tracks that would eventually be released on Combs' Love Album, (he is officially credited on six) and lived with the mogul for months.

Source: MEGA The allegations have been making headlines since he was accused by the R&B singer Cassie in November.

The allegations against Combs began on Nov. 17, when R&B singer Cassie filed suit against her former partner. It included allegations of rape, physical abuse, and threats to blow up the car of rapper Kid Cudi. The rapper confirmed to the New York Times that a car did explode in his driveway. The case was quickly settled out of court. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said in a statement. The next week, Combs was accused in separate lawsuits by Joi Dickerson-Neal and an unidentified woman for sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred in the 1990s. Combs' attorney also denied those allegations. The allegations have had grave professional consequences for the record mogul. He stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt, the television platform he co-founded, on Nov. 28. His association with the liquor giant Diageo ended on Jan. 16.

