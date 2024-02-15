Shakira Announces First New Album in 7 Years

Shakira has announced her first album in seven years, with the Colombian star’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran scheduled for release on March 22. It will be Shakira’s first album since El Dorado, which reached No. 15 on the U.S. album chart in 2017. In a press release revealing the album, Shakira said: “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

Source: MEGA The album will be the Colombian star's first since 'El Dorado.'

The album, her twelfth studio set, comes after a trying period for the singer, who became a tabloid fixture thanks to the dissolution of her marriage to former Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, as well as a long tax saga that saw her in and out of court for years. (She settled the tax issue last November, agreeing to pay a €7.5 million fine.) While she still recorded and performed regularly — including her co-headlining gig with Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami — up until 2023, it had been more than a decade since her last top 10 single in the U.S. Over the past year, however, her fortunes have markedly improved — musically, at least. A spring collaboration with fellow countrywoman Karol G, “TQG,” won her her biggest hit in years, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard singles chart. The song followed the single “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53,” which also charted in the top 10 Stateside. Her most recent single, “El Jefe,” saw Shakira make her first foray into regional Mexican music via a collaboration with California band Fuerza Regida, charting in the top 10 in Mexico and three South American territories.

All three songs are slated to appear on Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, as well as recent single “Copa Vacia.” (The album’s title, which translates to “women don’t cry anymore,” comes from a lyric on “Bzrp Music Sessions.”) Shakira was also feted at last fall’s MTV Video Music Awards, where she won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the first South American artist to do so, as well as winning an award for best collaboration, for “TQG.”

Source: MEGA Shakira receieved the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at last fall's MTV VMAs.

With a recording career that dates back to 1991, when she was still a teenager, Shakira became a genuine superstar in Latin markets with her rock-infused Dónde Están los Ladrones? album in the late ‘90s. In the new millennium she embraced a more pop-forward sound, and became one of the most successful Latin crossover stars in history, with her English-language singles “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Whenever, Wherever” and “Beautiful Liar” all reaching the top 10 in the U.S.

