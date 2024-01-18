Skepta, JME and the Streets to Play Big Smoke Festival in London on July 6

Skepta has announced the lineup for his inaugural Big Smoke Festival, which will take over the Crystal Palace Park in London on Saturday, July 6. The event will include the iconic grime artist's only U.K. performance of 2024. He will be joined on the main stage by the Streets, Mahalia, JME, Lancey, K-Trap, Odumodublvck, The Den featuring Frisco, Flowdan, Sir Spyro, Infamousizak, Manga, Thafirst and an unnamed special guest.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The event will include performances by JME, the Streets and Mahalia.

Skepta will also perform a DJ set at the nearby Más Tiempo Stage, which is named after his house music label created in 2022. That's where dance artists including Loco Dice, Uncle Waffles, Syreeta and Kitty Amor will perform. Tickets are currently on sale starting at £72.80. VIP packages – which include access to a luxury restroom, food trucks and a full bar – cost £127.00. Both are available for purchase via Ticketmaster. "It’s good to give other people a space and platform to perform, and for us to step aside and let new talent come through," Skepta said of the upcoming event. "For me Big Smoke Festival is about building something and more doors opening. We’ve been thinking about what we can do to make a good festival and bring people together because right now everyone’s just on their phones, so how do we make people get off their phones and be immersed? Having a rap stage and a dance stage is setting us apart from everyone else, that’s our USP and I believe that this could be the London festival every summer."

Article continues below advertisement

The festival will follow the release of the rapper's upcoming LP Knife and Fork, which is due out on Jan. 26. It will be Skepta's first studio album since 2019's Ignorance Is Bliss, which made it to the No. 2 spot on the U.K. albums chart. But the rollout for the new album hasn't gone smoothly so far. Skepta apologized and took down the artwork for the lead single "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" after some interpreted it as a reference to the Holocaust. The image included several pictures of people with shaved heads, one of whom had a tattoo with the words "Gas Me Up." When Jewish people and members of other minority groups were sent to German concentration camps during World War II, they often had their heads shaved and received tattoos with identification numbers before they were killed en masse in gas chambers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The festival will also include Skepta's only U.K. performance of 2024.

Skepta issued an apology on Jan. 10. "I’ve been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture," he said. "It has been taken offensively by many and I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The rapper will release his new album 'Knife and Fork' on Jan. 26.

The rapper posted a follow-up message about an hour later. "I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention," he said. "After some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it. So to help with context here are some pictures from our mood board for the 1980’s UK story for my album ‘Knife & Fork.’" The project included several images of skinheads with tattoos and the logo for 2 Tone Records, a short-lived label which put out many iconic U.K. ska albums in the early 1980s. The record company's name came from a desire to overcome racial tensions that had arisen in the nation's industrial centers due to increased immigration from the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. These days skinheads are often associated with neo-Nazis, but that wasn't the case when the subculture first emerged in the 1970s. There were many Black skinheads at the time and there are still people who identify as anti-racist skinheads to this day.