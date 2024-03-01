Watch the Luxurious Music Video for Skepta and Portable's New Afrobeats Track 'Tony Montana'

Skepta is trending on social media following the release of his new track "Tony Montana," a collaboration with Portable and Jae5. The warbly afrobeats songs artfully fuses electronic dance instrumentation with organic percussion and acoustic guitar samples. It's named after Tony Montana, the antihero who first appeared in the 1983 movie Scarface. Skepta and Portable just released a new music video for the track, as well. It features the pair performing in front of a luxury hotel while decked out in designer attire and enjoying a high-class party where everyone's dressed in white. Portable hails from Nigeria, the same country Skepta's parents lived in before they emigrated to London, where the rapper and his brother JME became fixtures in the city's grime scene. Jae5 spent part of his childhood in nearby Ghana.

Skepta announced his upcoming album Knife and Fork in January. It's expected to come out sometime this year. The first single "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" was released on Jan. 26. The legendary grime artist is also planning the Big Smoke Festival, which will take over London's Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 6. The event will include Skepta's only U.K. performance of 2024. He will be joined on the main stage by the Streets, Mahalia, JME, Lancey, K-Trap, Odumodublvck, The Den featuring Frisco, Flowdan, Sir Spyro, Infamousizak, Manga, Thafirst and an unnamed special guest. Skepta will also perform a DJ set at the nearby Más Tiempo Stage, which is named after his house music label created in 2022. That's where dance artists including Loco Dice, Uncle Waffles, Syreeta and Kitty Amor will perform.

"It’s good to give other people a space and platform to perform, and for us to step aside and let new talent come through," Skepta said of the upcoming event. "For me Big Smoke Festival is about building something and more doors opening. We’ve been thinking about what we can do to make a good festival and bring people together because right now everyone’s just on their phones, so how do we make people get off their phones and be immersed? Having a rap stage and a dance stage is setting us apart from everyone else, that’s our USP and I believe that this could be the London festival every summer."

The rapper is also trying to break into the movie industry. He recently released a short film that's meant to be the first installment in a new afrocentric action movie series called Tribal Mark. "It’s like the Black James Bond thing that everyone was trying to do," he told NME. "James Bond is almost the epitome of a British gentleman, you know?" Skepta adeed. "A lot of white people must look at him and be like, 'OK, I need my Aston Martin and my watch and I’m gonna be this guy.'" There's nothing like that for members of the global African diaspora, he said. "This is gonna be our visual representation of what a Black gentleman is," the musician said. "We don’t have one. Going forward, we’re gonna be very thoughtful-minded about: 'What car does Mark drive? What suit does he wear?'"

