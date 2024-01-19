Sleep Token Announces North American Tour Dates After Wiping Instagram Account

Sleep Token has announced a new slate of 2024 tour dates. The mysterious British band will bring Empire State Bastard along for the ride as they travel across North America this spring. The trip will start in Phoenix on April 30 and end with a double-header at Toronto's Massey Hall on May 28.

"This April and May, North America shall gather in Worship once again," Sleep Token said in an Instagram post on Jan. 18. "Those wishing to attend may register their interest at teethofgod.com ahead of the exclusive presale window – which begins Wednesday at 10am local time. Prepare." The tour will follow Sleep Token's appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27. The band made headlines earlier this week after it completely wiped its Instagram account. The tour announcement is now the only post on the page. The move reportedly came after a member of the band who goes by III was doxxed, although this hasn't been confirmed. That musician also deleted all of his personal social media accounts.

This would have been a big problem for anyone, but it was a particularly grave issue for the band since they keep their identities hidden behind masks. "The fact that someone went and found iii's birth certificate and posted it, forcing him to delete all social media, is absolutely disgusting," one fan said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "This person may have single-handedly ruined sleep token for everyone." But other social media users were skeptical about the doxxing theory. "What I don't get about the current Sleep Token incident is why do you want a strangers birth certificate anyway?" a different fan asked. "Is it a power play? like I'm nosy to a fault but what's the point of going that far?"

The situation also inspired many X users to crack jokes about the band's fanbase. "Sleep Token texted us all 'We need to talk.' and has left us on read for the whole day," one said. "Sleep token watching their entire mentally unstable fanbase go through the full spectrum of human emotions over the course of the past 24 hours," said another.

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts below: Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Apr. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre May 01 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel May 03 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park May 04 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory May 06 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center May 07 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy May 08 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena May 10 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory May 12 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre May 14 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall May 15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed May 18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival* May 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia May 22 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall May 24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway May 25 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell May 27 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall May 28 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall