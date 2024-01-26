AEG Apologizes After Failing to Send Sleep Token Presale Codes on Time

AEG Presents has apologized after the entertainment company bungled the presale for Sleep Token's upcoming tour Many fans received their presale access codes too late to participate. The band announced its 2024 North American Teeth of God Tour with support from Empire State Bastard on Jan. 18. Presales were set to begin at 10 a.m. local time on Jan. 24.

Fans who wanted early access had to register on the tour's website. But some fans didn't get their codes until 24 hours after the presale had begun. Many of the shows ended up selling out, and now some fans who signed up for the presale won't be able to get tickets. This caused an uproar on social media websites including X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "No I didn’t get Sleep Token tickets thanks for asking," one person said. "They deadass emailed a notes app apology to all of us who registered for Sleep Token presale I’m weak," said another. "(I'm) happy they addressed the issue but it just doesn’t feel like enough," a different X user said.

Anyone else get this email about the Sleep Token presale codes? Happy they addressed the issue but it just doesn’t feel like enough 😕 pic.twitter.com/WHUHpD7bPV — 𝙶𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛 (𝙰𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚎) (@Glitter_Killer) January 26, 2024

The situation prompted AEG to email an apology to fans who were impacted. "As a Sleep Token fan who took the time to register early for access to tickets, we know how committed you are to the band. That's something we don't take lightly, and knowing that, we tried to provide you with early access to the presale as a reward for your loyalty," the company said. "While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed. Our emails and sale codes were sent on time yet delivered to you late. And while there are many reasons for that, there's no excuse. We let Sleep Token and you down. Since discovering the malfunctions, we have worked to provide codes to every fan that has contacted us. "We value our fans and our artists and will continue to work to create the elevated experience you all expect and deserve. We are so very sorry we let you down."

The presale fiasco came after Sleep Token made headlines by wiping its Instagram account earlier this month. The move was mysterious, even by the standards of a band whose members use masks to keep their identities hidden from the public. Some fans feared the social media wipe indicated that the band was planning to break up, but they were proven wrong when the upcoming tour was announced shortly thereafter. Others speculated that the move came after a Sleep Token member's birth certificate was allegedly leaked online. That musician, known as III, also reportedly deleted all their personal social media accounts.

Check out a full list of the band's upcoming concerts below: Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Apr. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre May 01 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel May 03 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park May 04 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory May 06 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center May 07 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy May 08 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena May 10 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory May 12 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre May 14 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall May 15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed May 18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival* May 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia May 22 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall May 24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway May 25 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell May 27 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall May 28 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall