Sleep Token Signs to Major Label RCA Records: 'Welcome to the New Era'

Sleep Token has signed to RCA Records. The major label news came in an Instagram story from the band on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
"Welcome to the new era," the band said. RCA posted a similar graphic to its own account. The company's roster includes everyone from P!nk to the Foo Fighters.
Sleep Token had previously been signed to the Finnish label Spinefarm Records, which released their May 2023 studio album Take Me Back to Eden. The record made it to No. 3 on the albums chart in the band's native U.K.
The mysterious masked musicians recently announced a worldwide arena for later this year that includes dates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia. Last week, they added additional dates in London and Leeds to keep up with demand.
Fans were a mix of nervous and excited in the comments below RCA's announcement.
"My boy vessel still winning," one person said of the group's anonymous frontman. "Please don't ruin this band thats all I ask," said another.
Sleep Token is not the only viral independent act that RCA has snatched up recently. The label added Alex G to its roster last month.
The move would have been almost unthinkable when he was releasing lo-fi tracks on Bandcamp without the support of a label back in the early 2010s.
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
Sleep Token is based in London. They released their first music in 2016. Since then, they've put out three studio albums and two EPs.
Sleep Token made headlines earlier this year when they wiped their Instagram account. The move reportedly came after one member of the band was doxxed.
Fans were relieved when the band announced the first dates on its Teeth of God tour shortly thereafter.
The group's frontman Vessel spoke about the psychology behind the members' identities hidden during pre-recorded stage banter at shows last year. The singer was talking to Sleep, the omniscient being at the center of the band's lore.
"Do you think they want you to cry? … Do you think they like it?" Sleep asked Vessel during the exchange transcribed by Metal Hammer.
"Not as such. I think they just want to know that I am feeling something, feeling what they are feeling, perhaps," the frontman replied.
"Do you think that this amount of crying is healthy for you?" Sleep asked.
"I don't know," Vessel responded. "But at least I feel something. If I don't feel anything then why would I even do this?"
That's when the frontman explained why his identity must remain hidden.
"In order for all of this to work there has to be a certain boundary in place," he said. "They need to be able to project themselves onto this, without anyone else's identity getting in the way. In turn, I need to be able to show my true self to them in a way that does not compromise their ability to connect."
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena
April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena
April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena
April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr
April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver
April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World
April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre
May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center
May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory
May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center
May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena
May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp.
May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed
May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Ctr
May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City
May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
Nov. 26 – Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live
Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2
Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena
Dec. 2 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena
Dec. 3 – London, England @ The O2