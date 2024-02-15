Sleep Token Signs to Major Label RCA Records: 'Welcome to the New Era'

Sleep Token has signed to RCA Records. The major label news came in an Instagram story from the band on Wednesday, Feb. 14. "Welcome to the new era," the band said. RCA posted a similar graphic to its own account. The company's roster includes everyone from P!nk to the Foo Fighters.

Sleep Token had previously been signed to the Finnish label Spinefarm Records, which released their May 2023 studio album Take Me Back to Eden. The record made it to No. 3 on the albums chart in the band's native U.K. The mysterious masked musicians recently announced a worldwide arena for later this year that includes dates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia. Last week, they added additional dates in London and Leeds to keep up with demand. Fans were a mix of nervous and excited in the comments below RCA's announcement. "My boy vessel still winning," one person said of the group's anonymous frontman. "Please don't ruin this band thats all I ask," said another. Sleep Token is not the only viral independent act that RCA has snatched up recently. The label added Alex G to its roster last month. The move would have been almost unthinkable when he was releasing lo-fi tracks on Bandcamp without the support of a label back in the early 2010s.

Sleep Token is based in London. They released their first music in 2016. Since then, they've put out three studio albums and two EPs. Sleep Token made headlines earlier this year when they wiped their Instagram account. The move reportedly came after one member of the band was doxxed. Fans were relieved when the band announced the first dates on its Teeth of God tour shortly thereafter.

The group's frontman Vessel spoke about the psychology behind the members' identities hidden during pre-recorded stage banter at shows last year. The singer was talking to Sleep, the omniscient being at the center of the band's lore. "Do you think they want you to cry? … Do you think they like it?" Sleep asked Vessel during the exchange transcribed by Metal Hammer. "Not as such. I think they just want to know that I am feeling something, feeling what they are feeling, perhaps," the frontman replied. "Do you think that this amount of crying is healthy for you?" Sleep asked. "I don't know," Vessel responded. "But at least I feel something. If I don't feel anything then why would I even do this?" That's when the frontman explained why his identity must remain hidden. "In order for all of this to work there has to be a certain boundary in place," he said. "They need to be able to project themselves onto this, without anyone else's identity getting in the way. In turn, I need to be able to show my true self to them in a way that does not compromise their ability to connect."

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp. May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Ctr May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Nov. 26 – Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2 Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena Dec. 2 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena Dec. 3 – London, England @ The O2

