Sleep Token Vocalist Talks About Revealing 'True Self' During Ominous Stage Banter

Sleep Token fans around the world are hyped for the band's upcoming Teeth of God tour, which is slated to kick off this spring. Concrete information about the band's masked members is hard to come by, but vocalist Vessel revealed his speaking voice to live audiences for the first time as the band toured last year. The exchanges with Sleep, the omniscient being at the center of the band's lore, are pre-recorded. But that didn't tamp down any of the excitement fans experienced at a Los Angeles show covered by Metal Hammer last October.

'I need to be able to show my true self to them in a way that does not compromise their ability to connect,' said the vocalist, who is only known as Vessel.

"Do you think they want you to cry? … Do you think they like it?" Sleep asked the frontman. "Not as such. I think they just want to know that I am feeling something, feeling what they are feeling, perhaps," Vessel replied. "Do you think that this amount of crying is healthy for you?" Sleep asked. "I don't know," Vessel responded. "But at least I feel something. If I don't feel anything then why would I even do this?" The singer also discussed the psychology behind the members' identities hidden. "In order for all of this to work there has to be a certain boundary in place," he said. "They need to be able to project themselves onto this, without anyone else's identity getting in the way. In turn, I need to be able to show my true self to them in a way that does not compromise their ability to connect."

Sleep Token may be the most popular non-legacy band in modern metal. The group's most recent LP Take Me Back to Eden made it to No. 3 on the album chart in their native U.K. They've been pushed forward by a young and rabid fanbase that's dominated by young women – something that's unusual for the metal scene. Metal Hammer caught up with a fan who flew all the way from Virginia to see Sleep Token play in Los Angeles. "I found them on TikTok," said Amy McLaurin, who had never been to a concert before she attended a Sleep Token show in Baltimore a few weeks earlier. "Right now they’re everything I want in music. I listened to rock before Sleep Token, but not much metal – I’ve actually discovered more metal through them."

The band will tour Australia, North America and their native U.K. next year.

Sleep Token is planning to get back on the road later this year. The band will be visiting Australia, North America and the U.K. The first part of the tour will begin in Melbourne on April 10. The band will then travel across the Pacific to perform at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas. This spring leg of the trip will wrap up with two shows in Toronto on May 27 and 28. After a few months off, Sleep Token will kick off its U.K. tour in Glasgow on Nov. 25. That trip will end in Cardiff on Nov. 30.

Sleep Token's most recent album 'Take Me Back to Eden' made it to No. 3 on the U.K. albums chart.

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts below: April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp. May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Ctr May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Nov. 26 – Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2 Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

