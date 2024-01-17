Internet Reacts to Sleep Token Wiping Its Instagram Account

Sleep Token's fanbase is abuzz after the idiosyncratic band wiped its Instagram account. Although the page is still active, it's empty with the exception of a bio that says, "Nothing lasts forever." That's very mysterious, even by the standards of a band whose members use masks to keep their identities hidden from the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some speculated the band was breaking up while others claimed the move was due to an alleged doxxing incident.

In the past, groups like Paramore have used the social media tactic to draw attention to a new chapter in their career. But this seems like an unlikely explanation since Sleep Token just released its newest album Take Me Back to Eden in May 2023. The LP made it to the No. 3 spot on the albums chart in the trio's native U.K. Some fans feared the social media wipe might indicate that the band could be breaking up, while others speculated that the move came after a Sleep Token member's birth certificate was allegedly leaked online. That member, known as III, also deleted all their personal social media accounts, Loudwire reported. "The fact that someone went and found iii's birth certificate and posted it, forcing him to delete all social media, is absolutely disgusting," one fan said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "This person may have single-handedly ruined sleep token for everyone." This X user also alleged that III's address was leaked online.

Article continues below advertisement

"Leave Sleep Token alone you freaking weirdos jfc just enjoy the music and leave it at that," another fan said. But others were skeptical about the doxxing theory. "What I don't get about the current Sleep Token incident is why do you want a strangers birth certificate anyway?" a different fan asked. "Is it a power play? like I'm nosy to a fault but what's the point of going that far?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sleep Token released its newest album 'Take Me Back to Eden' in May 2023.

Sleep Token's X account is still active. The band posted a link to its track "Ascensionism" on the afternoon of Jan. 16. This piqued the fanbase's attention, since the track contains the lyrics "you make me wish I could disappear." "This song can be interpreted as a song about a toxic relationship, and the way some fans have treated the band is really toxic," one fan said in a comment. "Plus, the line 'you make me wish I could disappear' could perfectly sum up how the band might be feeling. The message is clear. Please, respect the band."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The group is slated to tour Australia in April.

The situation also inspired many social media users to crack jokes about the band's fanbase. "Sleep Token texted us all 'We need to talk.' and has left us on read for the whole day," one said. "Sleep token watching their entire mentally unstable fanbase go through the full spectrum of human emotions over the course of the past 24 hours," said another. The band is scheduled to tour Australia in April ahead of an appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27. On May 12, Sleep Token is scheduled to play at Colorado's iconic outdoor Red Rocks venue. Last month, the group revealed its new masks in an Instagram post that is no longer available.