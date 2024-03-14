Slipknot Spouses Hint at New Music as OG Vocalist Anders Colsefni Releases Updated Version of 'Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.'

As usual, there's a lot going on in the world of Slipknot. The band could soon be dropping new music, all while the band's original vocalist Anders Colsefni promotes his reworked version of the band's debut effort Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. The wives of current Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Mick Thompson spoke out about a potential new song in a series of social media posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The news came shortly before the band's original vocalist Anders Colsefni released a re-worked version of their first album 'Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.'

Stacey Thompson dropped a hint in the comment section below a recent Instagram post showing a broken drumstick. Many fans believe former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande has been brought in to replace Jay Weinberg, who's officially joined Suicidal Tendencies. "That song tho," Stacey said. This sparked a flurry of online chatter that led one fan to reach out to vocalist Corey Taylor's wife on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Did you listen the new slipknot song?," they asked. "I always hear the new music. I won’t talk about it tho," Alicia replied. Another fan asked her if she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement. "Not me, but they know I have respect for their world," Alicia replied.

Article continues below advertisement

I always hear the new music. I won’t talk about it tho. 🤐 https://t.co/QUhH6ILlnO — uh-lee-see-yuh Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) March 11, 2024

Slipknot hasn't released a new studio album since 2022's The End, So Far, which topped the U.K. albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Their latest effort, an EP called 'Adderall,' came out in June 2023. Slipknot will embark on a European tour later this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's breakthrough self-titled album. But that wasn't actually Slipknot's first LP. Before Corey Taylor joined the band, the group released their debut record Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in 1996 with founding vocalist Anders Colsefni.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Colsefni posted an updated version of the record to YouTube on Thursday, March 14. He worked on the project with the band Kaosis. Colsefni dedicated the effort to late former Slipknot members Joey Jordison and Paul Gray. He also noted that the band's fanbase was initially known as "Crowz." "This project completes their legacy for the original Crowz," the singer said in a statement obtained by Blabbermouth. "This important part of their heritage can now be heard by the Maggot generation of the 'KNOT family. I miss them both deeply every day and I hope that this tribute to them honors their memory and our ever-lasting friendship. Long live the 'KNOT." Colsefni also performed the album in its entirety during a tour of Australia and New Zealand last year. Taylor said he was excited to see his predecessor back in action. "Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know (Colsefni) is going to crush them," he said in a tweet.

Source: MEGA Slipknot's latest release, an EP called 'Adderall,' came in June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out a list of Slipknot's upcoming tour dates below: 5​ Dec - Amsterdam, NL ​- Ziggo Dome 6​ Dec - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle 8​ Dec - Stuttgart, DE - ​​Schleyerhalle 9 ​Dec - Leipzig, DE​​ - Quarterback Immobilien Arena 11 ​Dec - Zurich, CH​​ - Hallenstadion 12​ Dec - Paris, FR​​​ - Accor Arena 14 ​Dec - Leeds, UK​​​ - First Direct Arena 15​ Dec - Glasgow, UK​​​ - Ovo Hydro 17​ Dec - Manchester, UK - ​​​Co-op Live 18​ Dec - Birmingham, UK​​ - Utilita Arena 20​ Dec - London, UK - ​​​O2 Arena 21​ Dec - London, UK - ​​​O2 Arena

Powered by RedCircle