Slipknot Announces 25th Anniversary Tour Dates in U.K. and Europe

Slipknot has announced a new slate of U.K. and European tour dates for next year to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough self-titled album. The group will begin the trip in Amsterdam on Dec. 5 and end in London on Dec. 20. "It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we’ve been back ever since," Slipknot percussionist Sean "Clown" Crahan said in a press release announcing the tour with opening act Bleed From Within. "The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we’re ready to make more. I’m so excited to bring our 25 year anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you’ve never experienced before. It’s happening."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The band's debut record made it to the No. 51 spot on the Billboard 200.

Presale tickets will be available on Dec. 13. The general public will be able to buy them on Dec. 15. The band's U.S. fans will be able to see them at three festivals next year: Sick New World in Las Vegas on April 27, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach on May 12, and the Sonic Temple Festival in Ohio on May 19. Slipknot will also play France's Hellfest in June 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The group's self-titled LP made it to the No. 51 spot on the Billboard Hot 200, which is not nearly as high as any of their later albums. But the record includes iconic tracks like "Eyeless," "Wait and Bleed" and "Spit It Out," which are still staples of Slipknot's live shows to this day. Super fans will know that Slipknot's true first album is 1996's Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., which is the only LP to feature original vocalist Anders Colsefni. The band doesn't play any of the tracks from that album live anymore. In the comments below the concert announcement on Instagram, many wondered who would be playing the drums for the upcoming concerts. Slipknot parted ways with former drummer Jay Weinberg for "creative reasons" on Nov. 5. The son of E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg started playing with the group after founding member Joey Jordison left in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tracks from the album like "Eyeless" and "Wait and Bleed" are still staples of the band's live show.

Although Weinberg was with the group for less than half its 25-year tenure, fans were still upset about his departure. "Are you guys gonna have members left by then?" one commenter asked below the Instagram post. "New drummers a laptop," said another. "I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th," Weinberg said in his own Instagram post on Nov. 11. "Despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The group will also play three festival dates in the US next year.

Check out a full list of Slipknot's 2024 tour dates below: NORTH AMERICA 4/27 ​- Las Vegas, NV​​​ – Sick New World 5/12​ -Daytona Beach, FL​​ – Welcome To Rockville 5/19 ​- Columbus, OH​​​ – Sonic Temple Festival​ EUROPE / U.K. 12/5​ – Amsterdam, Netherlands ​- Ziggo Dome 12/6​ – Dortmund, Germany​​ – Westfalenhalle 12/8​ – Stuttgart, Germany – ​​Schleyerhalle 12/9 ​- Leipzig, Germany​​ – Quarterback Immobilien Arena 12/11 ​- Zurich, Switzerland​​ – Hallenstadion 12/12​ – Paris, France​​​ – Accorhotel Arena 12/14 ​- Leeds, UK​​​ – First Direct Arena 12/15​ – Glasgow, UK​​​ – Ovo Hydro 12/17​ – Manchester, UK – ​​​Co-op Live Arena 12/18​ – Birmingham, UK​​ – Uilita Arena 12/20​ – London, UK – ​​​O2 Arena

Source: MEGA 'Be prepared for an energy you’ve never experienced before. It’s happening," Slipknot's percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan said.