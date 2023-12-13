Social Distortion Prepare to Spend 2024 on the Road, Thanks to a Positive Update on Mike Ness' Cancer

Fresh off of cancer treatment, Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness is making up for lost time, making announcements about not one but two – count ‘em! – two tours for the band during the course of 2024.
In June, Social Distortion postponed a planned tour, at which point Ness took to social media to reveal that he’d been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. In September he updated fans, informing them that he’d undergone surgery to treat the situation and was on the cusp of kicking off a six-week round of mild chemotherapy. Upon completion of the therapy, Ness wrote that he was ready to “solely focus on rehabilitation to get strength back in my voice and all the muscles in throat and neck that have been disrupted from surgery, etc. I am keeping my eyes on the prize to be back in studio to finish album and back onstage sooner than later.”
Obviously, the rehab went well: Ness hit Twitter to say, "Words can’t describe how happy I am to be back onstage doing what I love," bombarding the band's followers with a flurry of 2024 tour dates, including a series of spring shows with Bad Religion as well as fall shows with the Bell Rays. The latter series of concerts are rescheduled dates from the originally-planned 2023 jaunt across North America.
Regarding the Bad Religion shows, Ness wrote, "We did this with them in Australia in 2022 and the shows were amazing!" As for the Bell Rays segment of the tour, he added, "I’d like to thank the fans who bought tickets for their patience while we worked on the rescheduled dates."
2024 Tour Dates
Co-headlining with Bad Religion
April 9 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater
April 10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
April 11 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park
April 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater
April 14 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater
April 16 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater
April 18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
April 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
April 22 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
April 23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans
April 26 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
April 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
April 28 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park – The Sound
April 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 1 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery Lawn
May 3 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 4 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 The Rooftop
May 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore Philadelphia
May 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple Theatre
May 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom
May 15 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
May 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater
May 18 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Indoors
May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium
Rescheduled dates with the Bellrays
Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sept. 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sept. 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sept. 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Sept. 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Sept. 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
Sept. 22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
Sept. 23 – Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall
Sept. 25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Buron Cummings Theatre
Oct. 1 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Oct. 2 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Oct. 4 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre
Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ History
Oct. 6 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
Oct. 8 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Oct. 9 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom
Oct. 11 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Oct. 12 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
Oct. 13 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Oct. 15 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
Oct. 16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Oct. 19 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
Oct. 20 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Event Center
Oct. 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre