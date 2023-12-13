Q Magazine
Social Distortion Prepare to Spend 2024 on the Road, Thanks to a Positive Update on Mike Ness' Cancer

The band will be performing their 1983 album 'Mommy's Little Monster' in its entirety during the upcoming shows.

Source: Facebook / Social Distortion

The band is better - or Mike Ness is, anyway - and back together: Social Distortion is going back on the road.

Fresh off of cancer treatment, Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness is making up for lost time, making announcements about not one but two – count ‘em! – two tours for the band during the course of 2024.

In June, Social Distortion postponed a planned tour, at which point Ness took to social media to reveal that he’d been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. In September he updated fans, informing them that he’d undergone surgery to treat the situation and was on the cusp of kicking off a six-week round of mild chemotherapy. Upon completion of the therapy, Ness wrote that he was ready to “solely focus on rehabilitation to get strength back in my voice and all the muscles in throat and neck that have been disrupted from surgery, etc. I am keeping my eyes on the prize to be back in studio to finish album and back onstage sooner than later.”

Source: Facebook / Social Distortion

The dates for both the upcoming spring and fall Social Distortion tours.

Obviously, the rehab went well: Ness hit Twitter to say, "Words can’t describe how happy I am to be back onstage doing what I love," bombarding the band's followers with a flurry of 2024 tour dates, including a series of spring shows with Bad Religion as well as fall shows with the Bell Rays. The latter series of concerts are rescheduled dates from the originally-planned 2023 jaunt across North America.

Regarding the Bad Religion shows, Ness wrote, "We did this with them in Australia in 2022 and the shows were amazing!" As for the Bell Rays segment of the tour, he added, "I’d like to thank the fans who bought tickets for their patience while we worked on the rescheduled dates."

2024 Tour Dates

Co-headlining with Bad Religion

April 9 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

April 10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

April 11 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park

April 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater

April 14 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

April 16 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater

April 18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

April 22 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

April 23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans

April 26 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

April 28 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park – The Sound

April 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 1 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery Lawn

May 3 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 4 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 The Rooftop

May 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore Philadelphia

May 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple Theatre

May 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

May 15 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

May 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater

May 18 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Indoors

May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

Rescheduled dates with the Bellrays

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept. 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept. 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept. 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

Sept. 22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

Sept. 23 – Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall

Sept. 25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Buron Cummings Theatre

Oct. 1 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 2 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 4 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ History

Oct. 6 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

Oct. 8 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Oct. 9 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

Oct. 11 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Oct. 12 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

Oct. 13 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 15 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

Oct. 16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Oct. 19 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Oct. 20 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Event Center

Oct. 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

