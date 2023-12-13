Social Distortion Prepare to Spend 2024 on the Road, Thanks to a Positive Update on Mike Ness' Cancer

Fresh off of cancer treatment, Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness is making up for lost time, making announcements about not one but two – count ‘em! – two tours for the band during the course of 2024.

In June, Social Distortion postponed a planned tour, at which point Ness took to social media to reveal that he’d been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. In September he updated fans, informing them that he’d undergone surgery to treat the situation and was on the cusp of kicking off a six-week round of mild chemotherapy. Upon completion of the therapy, Ness wrote that he was ready to “solely focus on rehabilitation to get strength back in my voice and all the muscles in throat and neck that have been disrupted from surgery, etc. I am keeping my eyes on the prize to be back in studio to finish album and back onstage sooner than later.”