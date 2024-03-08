Sophie Ellis-Bextor Offers Thoughtful Introduction to ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Before Performing Song at Le Bataclan

It was always going to be a bit of an emotional tightrope walk for Sophie Ellis-Bextor to play her biggest hit during her show at Le Bataclan in Paris this week. Why? Because of the confluence of the venue’s claim to infamy – it was the site of a 2015 terrorist attacks during a sold-out Eagles of Death Metal show that claimed the lives of 90 concertgoers – and the title of the single that has brought Ellis-Bextor a sudden renewed burst of worldwide fame: “Murder on the Dancefloor.”

Source: MEGA Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn on November 14, 2023

lyrics had any specific relevance to the situation, but given their highly unfortunate parallel with real-life events to have taken place within those very walls, Ellis-Bextor wisely paused for a moment to acknowledge those horrific goings-on before performing the tune. “It didn’t feel right to me to just waltz into a song called ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ without noting and paying tribute to the history,” she told the audience. “All I want to say is that ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ is not a song with any evil in its heart. The whole intention of that song, like this venue, is to bring joy and music onto the dancefloor. So in tribute to that spirit, and in tribute to everybody who has ever danced right here at the Bataclan, this is ‘Murder On The Dancefloor.’” Still a bit of an awkward moment, to be sure, but given that Ellis-Bextor would never have heard the end of it if she hadn’t played the song, she handled it as well as possible.

Thanks to its use in the film Saltburn, "Murder on the Dancefloor" has become a hit all over again in most territories of the world, but more surprising is the fact that it became a hit in America for the very first time. “That’s what’s been quite extraordinary: to them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” Ellis-Bextor told NME. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is. The glamour of being big in America would have meant a lot of time away, and I’d rather go where there are already things happening. I had an absolute ball with the first record in Latin America, South East Asia and all these places – but if this ends up being something that takes me there now then let’s see what happens.” The song's renewed success also led to Ellis-Bextor performing the song at the BAFTAs a few weeks ago, and her American popularity has reached a point where she's set up a US tour, the dates for which are as follows: May 30 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall May 31 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park June 3 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club June 4 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston June 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer June 6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out) June 8 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

