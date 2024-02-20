'Murder at The Box Office': Sophie Ellis-Bextor Announces First Ever North American Tour After Selling Out NYC Show

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the singer behind the newly viral track "Murder on the Dancefloor," will tour North America for the first time later this year. She'll start in San Francisco on May 30 and finish in Toronto on June 8. The tour will also include a previously announced show at Webster Hall in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The trek was announced after the singer's previously announced New York City show sold out in less than a day.

"Oh my… the New York show sold out in a day! Thank you thank you thank you," Ellis-Bextor said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Feb. 20. "So - how about some more shows in some more cities?! San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto - my band and I are coming for you! Super excited. Come and dance with me." Ellis-Bextor's big track was first released in 2001 and quickly made it to No. 2 on the singles chart in the singer's native U.K., though it failed to make an impact in the United States at first. "Murder on the Dance Floor" experienced a resurgence earlier this year after it was featured in the black comedy/thriller film Saltburn. This led the track back to its peak position on the U.K. singles chart. The song also made it No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellis-Bextor was shocked by the track's sudden international success more than two decades after its initial release. "That’s what’s been quite extraordinary: to them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers," she told NME. "It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is. The glamour of being big in America would have meant a lot of time away, and I’d rather go where there are already things happening. I had an absolute ball with the first record in Latin America, South East Asia and all these places – but if this ends up being something that takes me there now then let’s see what happens."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Her 2001 track 'Murder on the Dancefloor' returned to the charts earlier this year after it was featured in the film 'Saltburn.'

The singer was also asked about the possibility of a North American tour during this interview. "Oh, golly!" she said. "I’ve always been quite open to what happens next and love the 'dot dot dot' of whatever I do. Energy and momentum are what you need if you’re a creative to keep things going and things are much harder from a standing start.” Ellis-Bextor had several other big hits in the early 2000s, including "Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)," "Take Me Home" and "Get Over You / Move This Mountain." Many fans begged Bextor-Ellis to come to their cities in the comment section below the Instagram post. "There is no other pop star that deserves this love more than you," one person said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ellis-Bextor start in San Francisco on May 30 and finish in Toronto on June 8.

Check out a full list of the upcoming U.S. and Canadian tour dates below: May 30 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall May 31 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park June 3 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club June 4 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston June 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer June 6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out) June 8 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Powered by RedCircle