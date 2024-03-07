Spice Girls Celebrate 30th Anniversary With Throwback Audition Video

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, the Spice Girls have shared their first group get-together with a 1994 throwback video posted on X (formerly Twitter). Paired with the studio recording of "Wannabe," the girls are seen here in their earliest stages, less than two years before they would collectively become a full-blown pop music powerhouse. See the clip below.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions! 🎉 What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one 💖 #FriendshipNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/5evl3H2fvQ — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) March 4, 2024

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girl auditions!" the group wrote in the post. "What started in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have imagined. Thank you to our fans for their support from day one." The 30-year celebration had begun earlier in the year, with the UK's Royal Mail issuing an extensive collection of stamps honoring the group, showcasing various performances and individual members.

For those unfamiliar with the Spice Girls' early days, here's a quick refresher. Father and son duo Bob and Chris Herbert formed a company called Heart Management, and were hoping to assemble a girl group to compete against the eras dominant boy bands in the UK (Take That Boyzone, East 17). Out of hundreds of applicants, the Herberts chose Victoria Adams, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisolm and Michelle Stephenson from the first audition in March 1994. After a second round, Geri Halliwell was invited as well, and the women began practicing songs and rehearsing choreography. However, several months in, Stephenson was fired for lack of interest, and the group's vocal coach brought in Emma Bunton as a replacement.

Their 1996 debut single "Wannabe" sailed to the top of the charts in 37 countries, and from that point on, the group was nigh inescapable, with their momentum only beginning to flag with the departure of Halliwell in 1998. In 2000, the girls entered into an "extended hiatus" and have sporadically reformed – sometimes minus Victoria Beckham (having married footballer David Beckham in 1999) – for special reunion tours and events, including the closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics in London. Recent reissues include Spice25, a 2021 deluxe reissue of Spice featuring previously unreleased demos and remixes, followed in September 2022 by Spiceworld25, a collection that featured previously unreleased live versions and remixes, plus previously available B-sides "Walk of Life" and "Outer Space Girls" and a megamix.

