The Spice Girls Now Have Their Own Royal Mail Stamps

It's official: it's a Spice World, and we're just living in it. At least as far as postage is concerned.

Issued to commemorate the Spice Girls 30th anniversary as a group, the Royal Mail is celebrating with stamps in no less than 31 configurations, including several limited edition packs. The top-tier item, a Miniature Sheet with unique, platinum-layered stamps, will retail for £199.99.

The Spice Girls now become only the sixth music group to be featured on a Royal Mail stamp issue, from the Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, the Rolling Stones in 2022 and Iron Maiden in 2023.

The women issued a statement saying they were "so excited to be celebrated by Royal Mail, alongside some of the most iconic and influential music legends."

The images represented span the original line-up, from a photoshoot for their 1997 film SpiceWorld, several live performances from 1997 to 2012 (including the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games) and solo onstage captures: Geri Halliwell firmly in control wearing her Union Jack mini at the Brit Awards in 1997, and Victoria Beckham in a sequined outfit from their reunion in 2008 at Madison Square Garden.