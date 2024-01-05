The Spice Girls Now Have Their Own Royal Mail Stamps

It's official: it's a Spice World, and we're just living in it. At least as far as postage is concerned.
Issued to commemorate the Spice Girls 30th anniversary as a group, the Royal Mail is celebrating with stamps in no less than 31 configurations, including several limited edition packs. The top-tier item, a Miniature Sheet with unique, platinum-layered stamps, will retail for £199.99.
The Spice Girls now become only the sixth music group to be featured on a Royal Mail stamp issue, from the Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, the Rolling Stones in 2022 and Iron Maiden in 2023.
The women issued a statement saying they were "so excited to be celebrated by Royal Mail, alongside some of the most iconic and influential music legends."
The images represented span the original line-up, from a photoshoot for their 1997 film SpiceWorld, several live performances from 1997 to 2012 (including the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games) and solo onstage captures: Geri Halliwell firmly in control wearing her Union Jack mini at the Brit Awards in 1997, and Victoria Beckham in a sequined outfit from their reunion in 2008 at Madison Square Garden.
The Spice Girls scored nine No. 1 singles during their 1990s reign, including 1996's "Wannabe." Their 1997 feature film Spice World took a critical drubbing with a plotline that was intentionally inspired by the Beatles' A Hard Day's Night. Despite the widely panned reviews, the group continued as a girl-power force to be reckoned with onstage across the globe, until the eventual hiatus in 2000. Since then, they have reformed for several tours, special one-off shows and as a cultural phenomenon that apparently does not subside with the ensuing years.
Celebrated individuals and historic events in UK history are the prime motivators for a commemorative stamp series. Among the noted are the 75th birthday of King Charles III, the Harry Potter movie franchise and Paddington Bear.
The Royal Mail has also released today its 2024 Stamp Calendar.