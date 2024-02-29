St. Vincent Recruits Dave Grohl and Cate Le Bon for Seventh Album, 'All Born Screaming'

Three years after her divisive, Grammy-winning sixth album, Daddy's Home, St. Vincent announced her imminent return to record store shelves on Feb. 29. The singer-songwriter's seventh album, All Born Screaming, will be released on April 26, and features contributions from the likes of Cate Le Bon and all-star drummers Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Stella Mogzawa. St. Vincent -- aka Annie Clark -- also released a video for lead-off single, "Broken Man." Featuring Clark performing the song solo while periodically catching on fire, the video seems to signal a harder turn after the arch lounge-psychedelia of Daddy's Home, with the track alternately invoking turn-of-the-century Timbaland and With Teeth-era Nine Inch Nails. Check out the full video below:

A press release announcing the album certainly seems to second that impression, describing the song as "the first advance offering from the gauntlet of emotional wreckage that is side one of All Born Screaming. The song is a sonic juggernaut that shatters preconceived expectations and introduces the album with an irrefutable power." After making two albums with super-producer Jack Antonoff -- both Daddy's Home and 2017's Masseduction -- Clark has produced All Born Screaming herself. Explaining the decision to tackle the record solo, Clark explained in a press release: “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying. It sounds real because it is real.”

Source: Courtesy of Virgin Records The album cover for St. Vincent's 'All Born Screaming.'

Prior to Masseduction, which was her first and only album to break into the top 10 of the Billboard album chart, St. Vincent had been building a reputation as a chameleonic, casually virtuosic indie pop force, particularly with 2011's Strange Mercy and 2014's St. Vincent, the latter of which won Clark the first of her three Grammy Awards, for Best Alternative Music Album. She also collaborated on a full-length album and tour with David Byrne; earned a songwriting credit on Taylor Swift's eventual No. 1 single "Cruel Summer"; and produced Sleater-Kinney's 2019 album The Center Won't Hold. In 2020, she made her feature film debut as the music composer, co-writer and star (along with Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein) of mockumentary-style psychological thriller The Nowhere Inn, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Source: MEGA St. Vincent performs at the Primavera Sound festival in 2023.

Though Clark has yet to announce any upcoming tour plans, she is scheduled to perform at Napa Valley's BottleRock Festival in late May. The track listing for All Born Screaming is below: "Hell is Near" "Reckless" "Broken Man" "Flea" "Big Time Nothing" "Violent Times" "The Power’s Out" "Sweetest Fruit" "So Many Planets" "All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)"

