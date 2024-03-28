St. Vincent Announces Tour, Shares New Song Featuring Dave Grohl

St. Vincent has announced a run of North American tour dates and shared another new song ahead of her recently announced seventh album All Born Screaming.
"Flea," the second single following "Broken Man," features Foo Fighters frontman and erstwhile Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl behind the kit and Nine Inch Nails/Beck sideman Justin Meldal-Johnsen on bass (not Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea, which honestly seems like a missed opportunity).
"You will be mine for eternity," Annie Clark sings on the hard-edged track. Listen to it below alongside a lyric video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the All Born Screaming sessions.
Clark told The New Cue that hitting the studio with Grohl was one of her favorite moments of the recording process. "The second he kicks in on the first chorus of 'Flea,' it's just mind-blowing, my whole musical life flashes before my eyes and lightning up my spine, he just set me on fire," she said. "It's so exciting to hear him play and he's playing on one of my songs, what?!"
"I was like, 'This doesn't need somebody playing like Dave Grohl because nobody can play like Dave Grohl except Dave Grohl – this needs Dave Grohl because this needs thunder.' He brings thunder," she added to Music Week. "I called him over to my studio and first of all, it was a fun experience because we're sitting and chatting and trading stories and he's smoking Parliaments and then it's like, 'Alright, let’s go' and he played through the songs, which he'd heard maybe three times but knows every twist and turn because he's a great songwriter."
"I sent 'Flea' to him the night before and he came in and played everything perfectly. We had a hell of a time and he drove away in his truck and it was just electric to hear him play."
The upcoming All Born Screaming is St. Vincent's first self-produced album, and she brought it to life with a group of friends and collaborators including Grohl, Meldal-Johnsen, Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Stella Mogzawa, and David Ralicke.
All Born Screaming is out April 26 via Total Pleasure Records in partnership with Virgin Music Group.
Clark has also announced a batch of new tour dates with support from Momma, Spoon, Eartheater, Yves Tumor, and Dorian Electra, which will follow previously announced appearances at BottleRock Festival and Thing Festival.
May 22 — Ventura, CA — The Majestic Ventura Theater *
May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Napa Valley
May 25 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic *
May 26 — Napa, CA — JaM Cellars Ballroom *
June 7 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands — Best Kept Secret
June 8 — Aarhus, Denmark — NorthSide Festival
August 8 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
August 9 — Carnation, WA — Thing Festival
August 11 — Vancouver, BC — Orpheum +
August 13 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory +
August 14 — Ogden, UT — Twilight Concert Series +
August 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theater
September 5 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
September 6 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met ^
September 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^
September 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^
September 13 — Washington D.C. — Anthem ^
September 14 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall %
September 16 — Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater %
September 20 — St. Paul, MN — The Palace Theater %
*Momma supports
# Spoon supports
+ Eartheater supports
^ Yves Tumor supports
% Dorian Electra supports