St. Vincent Announces Tour, Shares New Song Featuring Dave Grohl

Clark told The New Cue that hitting the studio with Grohl was one of her favorite moments of the recording process. "The second he kicks in on the first chorus of 'Flea,' it's just mind-blowing, my whole musical life flashes before my eyes and lightning up my spine, he just set me on fire," she said. "It's so exciting to hear him play and he's playing on one of my songs, what?!"

"I was like, 'This doesn't need somebody playing like Dave Grohl because nobody can play like Dave Grohl except Dave Grohl – this needs Dave Grohl because this needs thunder.' He brings thunder," she added to Music Week. "I called him over to my studio and first of all, it was a fun experience because we're sitting and chatting and trading stories and he's smoking Parliaments and then it's like, 'Alright, let’s go' and he played through the songs, which he'd heard maybe three times but knows every twist and turn because he's a great songwriter."

"I sent 'Flea' to him the night before and he came in and played everything perfectly. We had a hell of a time and he drove away in his truck and it was just electric to hear him play."