Sting Announces the '3.0' Tour, Performing His Greatest Hits Alongside Guitarist Dominic Miller and Drummer Chris Maas

Although he doesn’t currently have a new album on the horizon, Sting isn’t letting that stop him from getting back on the road. The former Police frontman has announced the upcoming “STING 3.0” tour, a jaunt which will once again find him touring as part of a three-piece, with the other two parts being guitarist Dominic Miller, who has worked off and on with Sting since 1991’s The Soul Cages, and drummer Chris Maas, who’s perhaps best known for being part of Mumford & Sons’ touring band.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sting's upcoming tour will feature Dominic Miller on guitar and Chris Maas on drums.

The tour begins with a two-night stint in Detroit, Michigan before veering up to Canada for another two-night stint, this time in Ontario. From there, Sting travels to Philadelphia and works his way down the east coast to Atlanta before heading back up to Chicago and then over to the west coast to close out the tour with two-night gigs in San Francisco and Los Angeles. While the specific contents of the set list have yet to be unveiled, the press release for the tour promises potential concertgoers “a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalog through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo.” As noted, Sting doesn’t currently have anything new on the horizon in terms of releases, but his most recent album, 2021’s The Bridge, was very much a return to form, featuring his first collection of rock-oriented material since 2016’s 57th and 9th, which itself was his first straightforward rock album in 13 years at that point. In other words, if this upcoming tour provides Sting with a further opportunity to rock, then we here at Q are wholly in favor of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Members of Sting’s fan club will have the opportunity to access a special pre-sale by visiting sting.com, starting today (March 11). Additional presales including Citi and American Express (details below) will run throughout the week. The general on sale will begin Friday, March 15, at 10am local time on sting.com. The full list of dates is below: “STING 3.0” TOUR DATES Tue. Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI, Fillmore Detroit Wed. Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI, Fillmore Detroit Fri. Sept. 20 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall Sat. Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall Mon. Sept. 30 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met Tue. Oct. 01 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met Fri. Oct. 04 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park Mon. Oct. 07 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount Wed. Oct. 09 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount Thu. Oct. 10 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount Sat. Oct. 12 – Port Chester, NY, The Capitol Theatre Tue. Oct. 15 – Washington, DC, MGM National Harbor Sun. Oct. 20 – Miami, FL, Fillmore Miami Beach Tue. Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC) Mon. Oct. 28 – Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre Tue. Oct. 29 – Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre Wed. Nov. 06 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic Thu. Nov. 07 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic Tue. Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern Wed. Nov. 13 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle