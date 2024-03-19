Stone Temple Pilots and Live Announce 30th Anniversary Tour Celebrating 'Purple' and 'Throwing Copper'

Stone Temple Pilots and Live both released foundational post-grunge albums in 1994. Now, the pair is preparing for a headlining North American tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their respective hit albums Purple and Throwing Copper. The trek with support from Soul Asylum and Our Lady Peace will begin in Concord, California, on Aug. 16, and end in Indianapolis on Sept. 15. Presale events will begin at 10 am local on Tuesday, March 19. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 22.

Source: MEGA Both records made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and have been certified platinum several times over in the U.S.

Purple and Throwing Copper made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and album charts around the globe. Both records have been certified platinum several times over in the U.S. Stone Temple Pilots had already broken into the mainstream with their debut, Core, but Purple saw the band notch several inescapable radio singles with "Interstate Love Song," "Big Empty" and "Vaseline." For Live, Throwing Copper was a big step up after the band's sophomore album Mental Jewelry peaked at No. 73 on the Billboard 200: songs like "Lightning Crashes" and "I Alone" were major alt-rock hits. Stone Temple Pilots suffered a major loss in 2015 when their founding vocalist Scott Weiland died. He had left the band two years earlier and was briefly replaced by Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. (Bennington himself died in 2017.) After a two year break, Stone Temple Pilots returned in 2017 with a new vocalist named Jeff Gutt, who had previously been a member of the nu metal band Dry Cell.

Live's 1997 record Secret Samadhi also made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Their commercial relevance dipped in the 2000s, but their subsequent LPs also sold relatively well. Stone Temple Pilots never topped the charts again, but they also continued to have moderate commercial success through the 2000s and 2010s.

Source: MEGA The late STP frontman Scott Weiland has been replaced by singer Jeff Gutt for the band's more recent appearances.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Aug. 16 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord Aug. 17 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater Aug. 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre Aug. 22 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Aug. 23 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion Aug. 24 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP Aug. 27 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Aug. 28 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 30 - Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place Aug. 31 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sept. 1 - Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater Sept. 4 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live Sept. 5 - Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center Sept. 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center Sept. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage Sept. 10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center Sept. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Sept. 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater Sept. 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

