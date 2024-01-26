Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before: Morrissey is Canceling Shows Again

Morrissey has been revisiting one of his old bad habits – specifically his penchant for canceling shows at the last minute. The former Smiths singer was scheduled to have played concerts at the Honda Center, Anaheim and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on January 26 and 27 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his seventh solo studio album, You Are the Quarry. However, less than 24-hours before that first show was due to begin, both venues posted on their social media feeds that the gigs were canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances”, adding that “Tickets will be automatically refunded to purchasers”.

Article continues below advertisement

It is not the first time Morrissey has pulled out of a long-scheduled concert. In April 2023, he canceled a gig slated for July 9 that year at Crystal Palace in London – before announcing another show at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall for the same day, as part of a wider tour of the U.K. and Ireland. To add further angst, he then canceled that very same sold-out Nottingham gig on the morning it was due to take place, with the venue once again citing “unforeseen circumstances”. Fans at the time were not impressed, with one writing on Twitter (now known as X): “I nearly bought tix for this gig before I remembered he’d cancelled on me once too often to consider buying tickets again. Plus. He's now mad as cheese of course.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Brent Perniac/AdMedia/Newscom/The Mega Agency The 'Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now' singer has form for canceling shows 'due to unforeseen circumstances'.

Morrissey would appear to be starting 2024 in something of a truculent mood: earlier in January the “Bigmouth Strikes Again” singer took aim at what he described as attempts to “delete” him from the “central essence” of his former band. In a post on his official website Morrissey Central titled (somewhat ironically given latest events) “Cancel culture begins at home”, he claimed that there is an apparent conspiracy to erase or downplay his role in The Smiths. “There is also an obvious media shift to delete me from being the central essence of The Smiths, but this cannot work because I invented the group name, the song-titles, the album titles, the artwork, the vocal melodies, and all of the lyrical sentiments came from my heart,” he wrote. “And so it's a bit like saying Mick Jagger had nothing to do with the Stones.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Kenny Brown/Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency Morrissey is having a difficult start to 2024.

He is also involved in a spat with Capitol Records over the release of new album Bonfire of the Teenagers, appearing to claim in an interview on Good Day New York in October 2023 that he was effectively being held to ransom by the label: “This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price,” he said. “It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paul Cox/LFI/Photoshot/Newscom/The Mega Agency The Smiths, in happier times.

Meanwhile, Morrissey’s former songwriting partner Johnny Marr has been taking aim at another target, after footage was posted of the Smiths track “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” playing at a Donald Trump event in Rapid City, South Dakota. “Ahh…right…OK,” Marr tweeted in response. “I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s**t shut right down right now.”