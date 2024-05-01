Taylor Swift 101: Glasgow Clyde College Offers Free Class for Eras Tour Newbies

Are you a perplexed parent accompanying a Taylor Swift devotee to one of her BT Murrayfield Stadium shows in Edinburgh? Afraid you won't quite comprehend the complexities and subtleties of the full Swiftie experience? Glasgow Clyde College has you covered.

Source: MEGA So Long, London... hello Edinburgh!

The college is offering a free 90-minute one-off class on May 7 at the Langside campus to help those who may not quite get all the hoopla surrounding the singer. The college says the event will not only examine Swift's music, but also her "evolving wardrobe and hairstyles" as well as crowd chants at her gigs. "Taylor's gigs are known for being so well crafted, and unless you're a fan yourself, you might miss some of the iconic moments," explained Robert Anderson, the college's curriculum assistant principal. Helping non-Swifties appreciate the finer points of her dazzling show may be a lifeline to bewildered +1s dragged along to the show by their children. Anderson told the BBC: "We understand that not everyone will be up to speed on all things Taylor and might not get the full Eras experience. That's why we created this masterclass - to prepare those who'll be heading along to the gig with their superfan kids, friends or partners to ensure they have just as memorable a time."

Source: MEGA Swift will start up the Eras tour in Paris on May 9.

The three Edinburgh gigs in June are expected to be the biggest stadium shows ever held in Scotland, with a total audience of more than 200,000 over the three nights. Demand for the shows - with millions registering for tickets and the events selling out within minutes - has prompted warnings from the police. Resale prices have skyrocketed into the thousands of pounds from third-party sites. This has led Police Scotland to caution against scammers supposedly selling tickets that are either forged, or don't exist at all. Police Scotland say they have received 16 reports in a two week period from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, the Borders and Lanarkshire, and have advised: "Please be vigilant and ensure you are buying from legitimate sources, checking any bank details being provided."

Source: BETH GARRABRANT There at the top of the charts: 'TTPD" is Number 1 in the U.S. and U.K.

After releasing latest album The Tortured Poets Department in April, Swift will be back on the Eras tour starting May 9 in Paris. The Tortured Poets Department debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making this her 14th studio album to top the charts. In addition, she also debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. Official Charts. Total sales units clocked in at 2.61 million units, with 1.9 million units as traditional album sales, vinyl sales (still only as a single LP) at 859,000 and streaming at 891 million units. This puts Swift in a tie with Jay-Z for the most U.S. No. 1 albums among solo artists. In the U.K., the Official Charts numbers tell the same story. Swift secured her 12th Number 1 album after having had the biggest opening week since Ed Sheeran's ÷ (Divide) in 2017. Swift is now tied with Madonna and Bruce Springsteen for the most Number 1 albums in the U.K. On the Singles Chart, Swift went straight to the No. 1 position with "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)" achieving her third Official Chart Double.

