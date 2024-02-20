Teenage Fanclub Unveil Dates for Their Upcoming Tour of North America

It's been half a decade since Teenage Fanclub last popped up on American shores to perform, but with the end of the pandemic and the arrival of their 2023 album, Nothing Lasts Forever, the Glasgow-formed band has announced a string of tour dates in April and May that will take them from Saxapahaw, North Carolina - before you ask, it's about a half-hour outside of Chapel Hill - to Los Angeles. Since the band's last US tour, Teenage Fanclub have actually released two albums, with Endless Arcade hitting record store shelves in 2021, which means that they'll have plenty of material to play to American and Canadian audiences for the first time.

Source: Donald Milne Teenage Fanclub: a step above their peers. Several steps, even.

The idea of releasing a new album every other year is a schedule that would've seemed virtually inconceivable a few years back, when the band went five years between Man-Made (2005) and Shadows (2010), and then went another six years before releasing Here (2016). As Norman Blake told Q late last year, however, it was a schedule that the band simply couldn't sustain. "To make albums, we pay for the recording ourselves, so to make the money to pay for the recording and pay everyone who works on the records, you have to tour," said Blake. "And the only way that you can really tour properly is if you have an album out. So we're trying to now go on a kind of cycle. Bands like Yo La Tengo, they'll make an album and tour, then the next year they'll make an album and tour the following year. So we're trying to do that, too. Also, I think it's just good creatively to keep working. It puts you in a good mental space as well when you're out touring and making music and being productive."

It also doesn't hurt that the current lineup of Teenage Fanclub - one which was established after Gerard Love's departure from the band in 2018 - is one that's proven to be perfect for playing live. "It's a great touring lineup," said Blake. "There's a good mood in the camp, and everyone's really looking forward to getting out on the road. Because with our last record, we really didn't get the opportunity to do that until a good bit after. Normally, when you release an album, the day of release you'll be playing a show somewhere. And with the last album, basically, there was the build-up to day of release, and then nothing, because we were all in lockdown, and there were no shows happening at that time. So we're looking forward to this time." The band is starting out their 2024 tour by doing a series of shows in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand before kicking off their North American dates in April, then - even though they toured Nothing Last Forever in the UK late last year - they'll do a few more shows in the UK during the summer. The full list of tour dates can be found below.

Source: Teenage Fanclub The official tour poster for Teenage Fanclub's upcoming North American tour

Japan / Australia / New Zealand dates Feb 28, 2024 - Tokyo - Ebisu Garden Hall Mar 1, 2024 - Nagoya - Club Quattro Mar 2, 2024 - Osaka - Club Quattro Mar 5, 2024 - Perth - Astor Theatre Mar 8, 2024 - Sydney - Metro Theatre Mar 9, 2024 - Melbourne - The Croxton Bandroom Mar 12, 2024 - Byron Bay - The Northern Hotel Mar 13, 2024 - Brisbane - The Triffid Mar 15, 2024 - Auckland - Powerstation North America dates April 25 - SAXAPAHAW, NC - Haw River Ballroom April 26 - WASHINGTON, DC - 9:30 Club April 27 - JERSEY CITY, NJ - White Eagle Hall April 28 - BROOKLYN, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg April 30 - BOSTON, MA - Paradise Rock Club May 01 - MONTREAL, QC - Théâtre Fairmount May 03 - TORONTO, ON - The Concert Hall May 04 - FERNDALE, MI - Magic Bag May 05 - CHICAGO, IL - Thalia Hall May 06 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Fine Line May 08 - DENVER, CO - Ophelia's May 11 - SEATTLE, WA - The Crocodile May 12 - PORTLAND, OR - Mississippi Studios May 13 - PORTLAND, OR - Mississippi Studios May 16 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Fillmore May 17 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Teragram Ballroom May 18 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Teragram Ballroom UK dates July 25-27, 2024 - Belladrum Estate, Inverness August 23, 2024 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro - with The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie August 24, 2024 - Cardiff, Utility Arena - with The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie August 25, 2024 - London, Victoria Park - All Points East festival

