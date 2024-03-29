The 1975's Matty Healy Shares New Solo Track 'Loads of Crisps'

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has dropped a new solo track. "Loads of Crisps," which was released under Healy's Truman Black alias, was originally previewed online in 2022 to promote the band's limited edition Happiness zine. It's unclear exactly when it was made, but the glitchy electronic pop song sounds very much like an unreleased demo originally intended for one of the 1975's albums. You can listen to it below.

Although the 1975 is supposedly on "indefinite hiatus" since wrapping up a world tour in support of their 2022 album Being Funny In A Foreign Language last week, Healy already teased their impending return at a show in Birmingham, England last month. "We're working on a new record now," Healy said during a rambling aside while sipping intermittently from a flask. "We're gonna go away and hopefully make a good new album." He also played a brief clip of a new song by placing his phone speaker in front of a microphone.

Source: MEGA "We're working on a new record now," Healy said during a concert last month.

During another show at Palladium in Cologne last week, the 1975 busted out a rarity, performing "Anobrain" from their 2013 EP Music for Cars for the first time in eight years. They played the song again the next night in Amsterdam, which was the last stop on their tour.

The 1975 is made up singer Matty Healy, guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer/producer George Daniel, who met in secondary school and first performed together as teenagers in 2002. The critically and commercially acclaimed (but occasionally polarizing) pop-rock band released their self-titled debut album in 2013, followed by 2016's I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, 2018's A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, 2020's Notes on a Conditional Form, and 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Every single one of their albums has hit No. 1 in the UK and charted in the Billboard 200. They have received four BRIT Awards (British Group in 2017 and 2019, British Album of the Year in 2019, and British Rock/Alternative Act in 2023) and two Ivor Novello Awards, plus two nominations each for the Mercury Prize and Grammy Awards.

Source: MEGA Healy reached a new level of fame when he briefly dated Taylor Swift for about a month last year.

The 1975 has been very popular for a long time now, but Healy reached a new level of fame when he briefly dated Taylor Swift for about a month between May and June 2023, which was less than a year ago but somehow feels like a million years ago at this point. Healy also worked on several songs off of Swift's 2022 LP Midnights, which won Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys. He isn't the only member of the band to date a pop star, either. Drummer and producer George Daniel announced his engagement to Charli XCX in November. The pair began publicly dating in 2022 after meeting the year prior and collaborating several times.

