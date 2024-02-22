Matty Healy Teases Upcoming The 1975 Album: 'We're Working on a New Record Now'

Fans of The 1975 should start getting ready for the new album. Frontman Matty Healy announced the group's plans to return to the studio at a concert in Birmingham on Wednesday, Feb. 21. "We’re working on a new record now," Healy said during a rambling aside that may have been partly fueled by intermittent sips from a flask. "We're gonna go away and hopefully make a good new album."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'We’re working on a new record now,' he said.

The singer also shared a brief clip of a new song by placing his phone speakers in front of a microphone. The update posted to TikTok by a fan came a few months after Healy disclosed the band would be taking an "indefinite hiatus" from live shows following the end of its European tour in Amsterdam on March 24. "The truth is that everyone's kind of afraid that we're going to go away for ages," he said. Fans of the band on TikTok were relieved that the band will be working on new music. "Putting a bandage on everyone's emotional breakdowns tonight," said the person who uploaded Healy's monologue to the platform. "New reason to live just dropped," one commenter said. "Bless him for letting us know what's going on," said another. The frontman also referenced a lyric from his 2020 track "Roadkill." "I just need to stop for like a minute," he said. "I take a minute when I think I won't die from stopping."

Article continues below advertisement

@emilyxinfinity putting a bandage on everyone’s emotional breakdowns tonight ♬ original sound - emilyxinfinity Source: TikTok / emilyxinfinity

The 1975 hasn't put out a new studio album since 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which made it to No. 1 on the album charts in the U.K., Australia, Ireland and Scotland. It also got to No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Two songs off the record, "I'm in Love with You" and "Oh Caroline," made it to No. 29 on the U.K. singles chart.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Source: MEGA The new record will be the band's first since 2022's 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language.'

Article continues below advertisement

Although the band has been a household name since the release of their self-titled record 2013, Healy became a full-fledged international celebrity through his romantic entanglement with Taylor Swift. The pair first met in 2014 but didn't start officially dating until Swift broke up with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn in April 2023. She and Healy were broken up by that June. Healy also worked on Swift's 2022 LP Midnights, which won Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

Source: MEGA All of the 1975's albums have made it to No. 1 on the albums chart in their native U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Antonoff, who's worked on all of Swift's records since 2014's 1989, also helped Healy and drummer George Daniel produce Being Funny in a Foreign Language. The producer also worked with Healy on his track "Now is The Hour," which appeared on the soundtrack for the Apple TV drama series The New Look. The frontman was born in London, but moved to rural Cheshire with his actor parents Tim Healy and Denise Welch at the age of 9. That's where he formed what would become The 1975 at Wilmslow High School in 2002. The band didn't settle on its current name until 2012.

Powered by RedCircle