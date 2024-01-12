The Black Crowes to Release First New Music in 15 Years

Nearly 15 years after their last new studio album, Before the Frost…Until the Freeze, the Black Crowes have been back in the studio, and they have a new single to show for their trouble: “Wanting and Waiting.” Described by frontman Chris Robinson as “a love letter to rock ’n’ roll,” the single is the first off of the group’s just-announced tenth album, Happiness Bastards, which is due out on March 15. The track goes live on Jan. 12.

In a statement on Jan. 11, Chris Robinson said: “Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that.” The album is produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, the Wallflowers), and is scheduled for release on the Crowes’ Silver Arrow Records. Guitarist Rich Robinson added: “Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together.”

Source: MEGA Rich Robinson performing with the reunited Black Crowes in 2022.

The multiplatinum ‘90s rock revivalists have seen considerable tumult over the years, mostly stemming from the oft-contentious relationship between co-founding brothers Chris and Rich Robinson. After several shorter hiatuses, the group finally split in 2015, with the brothers allegedly not speaking for years. Since reuniting for extensive tour dates starting in 2019, the Crowes have released an EP, 1972, featuring cover songs from the titular year. At the time, Chris Robinson called the EP “baby steps” toward recording a full original album.

Source: MEGA Chris and Rich Robinson in 1997.

Last year, the Black Crowes reissued their 1992 sophomore album The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion as a deluxe box set. That album was their first No. 1 on the Billboard album chart upon its initial release, though it never quite equalled the longtime mega-popularity of their debut, Shake Your Money Maker, which has been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. Check out the tracklist for Happiness Bastards below: "Bedside Manners" "Rats And Clowns" "Cross Your Fingers" "Wanting And Waiting" "Wilted Rose (ft. Lainey Wilson)" "Dirty Cold Sun" "Bleed It Dry" "Flesh Wound" "Follow The Moon" "Kindred Friend"