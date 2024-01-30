The Breeders Release New Video for 'Shocker in Gloomtown' and Plot First UK and European Tour Since 2018

The Breeders may not have a new album on the horizon (and to that we'll add "yet," because we're hopeful like that), but the band is continuing to line up new tour dates, including some UK and European dates, the band's first time touring that neck of the woods since 2018.
These new dates are landing squarely between those that the band will be doing with Olivia Rodrigo, an unlikely pairing that in no way has stopped Rodrigo fans from snapping up tickets left and right. The UK and European dates, however, will be a headlining tour by the Breeders, with the punk band Big Joanie joining them for select dates.
The string of five UK dates kicks off in Leeds and wraps up in Bristol, after which they play a series of nine dates in Europe, including stops in Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris and Barcelona.
In the process of dropping these new tour dates, the Breeders have also released a new video for their 1994 cover of the Guided by Voices song "Shocker in Gloomtown." The song was originally released by the band as one of the B-sides of their Head to Toe EP, along with their version of Lou Barlow's "Freed Pig," and while we don't know why they decided to suddenly release an animated video for the song, we're not complaining.
Before you check out the full list of UK and European tour dates, which are below, you might want to take a gander at the original video for "Shocker in Gloomtown," which - as we suspect you will notice immediately - is the exact same video except for being live-action instead of animated. The more you know...
APRIL 2024
05 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
06 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
08 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
09 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden^
UK and European Dates:
JUNE
24 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
25 – London, Troxy
26 – Manchester, Albert Hall
28 – Nottingham, Rock City
30 – Bristol, Bristol Sounds
JULY
2 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
3 – Cologne, Live Music Hall
4 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
6 – Belfort, Les Eurockéennes
7 –Werchter, Rock Werchter
9 – Paris, La Cigale
11 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
12 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival
13 – Lisbon, NOS Alive
AUGUST 2024
13 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
14 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
16 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
17 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum