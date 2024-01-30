The Breeders Release New Video for 'Shocker in Gloomtown' and Plot First UK and European Tour Since 2018

The Breeders may not have a new album on the horizon (and to that we'll add "yet," because we're hopeful like that), but the band is continuing to line up new tour dates, including some UK and European dates, the band's first time touring that neck of the woods since 2018.

These new dates are landing squarely between those that the band will be doing with Olivia Rodrigo, an unlikely pairing that in no way has stopped Rodrigo fans from snapping up tickets left and right. The UK and European dates, however, will be a headlining tour by the Breeders, with the punk band Big Joanie joining them for select dates.

The string of five UK dates kicks off in Leeds and wraps up in Bristol, after which they play a series of nine dates in Europe, including stops in Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris and Barcelona.