The Breeders Release New Video for 'Shocker in Gloomtown' and Plot First UK and European Tour Since 2018

The new video is an animated version of the video done by the band when they originally released the song - a Guided by Voices cover - in 1994.

The Breeders Performing at Manchester O2 Ritz in 2018

The Breeders may not have a new album on the horizon (and to that we'll add "yet," because we're hopeful like that), but the band is continuing to line up new tour dates, including some UK and European dates, the band's first time touring that neck of the woods since 2018.

These new dates are landing squarely between those that the band will be doing with Olivia Rodrigo, an unlikely pairing that in no way has stopped Rodrigo fans from snapping up tickets left and right. The UK and European dates, however, will be a headlining tour by the Breeders, with the punk band Big Joanie joining them for select dates.

The string of five UK dates kicks off in Leeds and wraps up in Bristol, after which they play a series of nine dates in Europe, including stops in Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris and Barcelona.

Kelley Deal gives us a smile as The Breeders perform at Manchester O2 Ritz in 2018

In the process of dropping these new tour dates, the Breeders have also released a new video for their 1994 cover of the Guided by Voices song "Shocker in Gloomtown." The song was originally released by the band as one of the B-sides of their Head to Toe EP, along with their version of Lou Barlow's "Freed Pig," and while we don't know why they decided to suddenly release an animated video for the song, we're not complaining.

Before you check out the full list of UK and European tour dates, which are below, you might want to take a gander at the original video for "Shocker in Gloomtown," which - as we suspect you will notice immediately - is the exact same video except for being live-action instead of animated. The more you know...

APRIL 2024

05 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

06 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

08 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

09 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden^

UK and European Dates:

JUNE

24 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

25 – London, Troxy

26 – Manchester, Albert Hall

28 – Nottingham, Rock City

30 – Bristol, Bristol Sounds

JULY

2 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

3 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

4 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

6 – Belfort, Les Eurockéennes

7 –Werchter, Rock Werchter

9 – Paris, La Cigale

11 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

12 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

13 – Lisbon, NOS Alive

AUGUST 2024

13 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

14 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

16 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

17 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

