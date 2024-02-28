The Damned Reveal 2024 North American Tour Dates, Featuring Original Drummer Rat Scabies

First-wave punk legends the Damned announced a North American tour on Feb. 28, and perhaps most excitingly, revealed that their upcoming jaunt will include original drummer Rat Scabies on a full-scale tour for the first time in more than three decades. The band — famously the first UK punk act to release a single, a full-length album, and embark on a U.S. tour back in the 1970s — will hit the New World starting with a May 27 show in Toronto, then hit ten North American cities over the next month, including an appearance at the recently announced all-day punk festival No Values in Southern California.

The Damned frontman Dave Vanian onstage in 2018.

The tour will be preceded by several dates in Japan and Australia, and followed by more than a dozen shows across the U.K., ending with an appearance at London’s Roadhouse on Dec. 18. For this year’s jaunt, the lineup will feature frontman Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, bassist Paul Gray and drummer Scabies, who was present at the band’s founding, and left in 1996. Scabies officially rejoined the band in November of 2023.

The Damned's last album, 'Darkadelic,' reached No. 8 on the U.K. charts last year.

Compatriots with the Sex Pistols and the Clash during punk rock’s initial U.K. explosion in the mid-1970s, the Damned released “New Rose,” generally regarded as the first U.K. punk single, in 1976. The single was followed by 1977 LP Damned Damned Damned, which is likewise considered the first UK punk LP. Unlike the Clash and the Pistols, the Damned continued recording throughout the 1980s and beyond -- albeit with several lineup changes, periodic breakups, and an increasingly goth-leaning sound -- and landed at No. 8 on the UK album chart just last year with twelfth album, Darkadelic. A documentary on the band's history -- The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead -- was released in 2015. Speaking of his return to the group late last year, Scabies said: “It came about after the reunion shows in Oct./Nov. 2022, we all had a good time doing them, and then they did the last album - Darkadelic - and toured it, and now it’s time to do something else. We're still upright and breathing and capable to do it so seems the right time.”

The Damned will follow its North American tour with a string of U.K. dates.

Check out the Damned’s full list of tour dates below: 03/13 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda TRAD 03/14 – Aichi, JP @ Nagoya Diamond Hall 03/16 – Kanagawa, JP @ Yokohama Bay Hall 03/16 – Chiba, JP @ Punkspring 03/20 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli 03/21 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre 03/22 – Northcote, AU @ Northcote Theatre 03/24 – Adelaide, AU @ Hindley Street Music Hall 03/26 – Perth, AU @ The Astor Theatre 05/25 – Ware, UK @ Stone Valley Festival 05/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall 05/29 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live 05/30 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater 06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall 06/04 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre 06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom 06/08 – Pomona, CA @ No Values Festival 06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox 06/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom 06/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall 06/22 – Newark, UK @ Stone Valley Midlands 08/10 – Durham, UK @ Stone Valley North 08/16 – Ottery St Mary, UK @ Beautiful Days 08/16 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square 12/04 – Newcastle, UK @ NX 12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands 12/06 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 12/08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy 12/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City 12/10 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic at The Halls 12/12 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon 12/13 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall 12/14 – Eastbourne, UK @ Winter Garden 12/16 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange 12/18 – London, UK @ Roundhouse