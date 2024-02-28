The Damned Reveal 2024 North American Tour Dates, Featuring Original Drummer Rat Scabies

First-wave punk legends the Damned announced a North American tour on Feb. 28, and perhaps most excitingly, revealed that their upcoming jaunt will include original drummer Rat Scabies on a full-scale tour for the first time in more than three decades.
The band — famously the first UK punk act to release a single, a full-length album, and embark on a U.S. tour back in the 1970s — will hit the New World starting with a May 27 show in Toronto, then hit ten North American cities over the next month, including an appearance at the recently announced all-day punk festival No Values in Southern California.
The tour will be preceded by several dates in Japan and Australia, and followed by more than a dozen shows across the U.K., ending with an appearance at London’s Roadhouse on Dec. 18.
For this year’s jaunt, the lineup will feature frontman Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, bassist Paul Gray and drummer Scabies, who was present at the band’s founding, and left in 1996. Scabies officially rejoined the band in November of 2023.
Compatriots with the Sex Pistols and the Clash during punk rock’s initial U.K. explosion in the mid-1970s, the Damned released “New Rose,” generally regarded as the first U.K. punk single, in 1976. The single was followed by 1977 LP Damned Damned Damned, which is likewise considered the first UK punk LP. Unlike the Clash and the Pistols, the Damned continued recording throughout the 1980s and beyond -- albeit with several lineup changes, periodic breakups, and an increasingly goth-leaning sound -- and landed at No. 8 on the UK album chart just last year with twelfth album, Darkadelic.
A documentary on the band's history -- The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead -- was released in 2015.
Speaking of his return to the group late last year, Scabies said: “It came about after the reunion shows in Oct./Nov. 2022, we all had a good time doing them, and then they did the last album - Darkadelic - and toured it, and now it’s time to do something else. We're still upright and breathing and capable to do it so seems the right time.”
Check out the Damned’s full list of tour dates below:
03/13 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda TRAD
03/14 – Aichi, JP @ Nagoya Diamond Hall
03/16 – Kanagawa, JP @ Yokohama Bay Hall
03/16 – Chiba, JP @ Punkspring
03/20 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
03/21 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre
03/22 – Northcote, AU @ Northcote Theatre
03/24 – Adelaide, AU @ Hindley Street Music Hall
03/26 – Perth, AU @ The Astor Theatre
05/25 – Ware, UK @ Stone Valley Festival
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
05/29 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
05/30 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
06/04 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
06/08 – Pomona, CA @ No Values Festival
06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/22 – Newark, UK @ Stone Valley Midlands
08/10 – Durham, UK @ Stone Valley North
08/16 – Ottery St Mary, UK @ Beautiful Days
08/16 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square
12/04 – Newcastle, UK @ NX
12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
12/06 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
12/08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
12/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
12/10 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic at The Halls
12/12 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon
12/13 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
12/14 – Eastbourne, UK @ Winter Garden
12/16 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
12/18 – London, UK @ Roundhouse