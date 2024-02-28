Q Magazine
The Damned Reveal 2024 North American Tour Dates, Featuring Original Drummer Rat Scabies

The punk legends have also scheduled a spate of shows in the U.K. to close out the year.

The Damned in their original 1977 incarnation.

First-wave punk legends the Damned announced a North American tour on Feb. 28, and perhaps most excitingly, revealed that their upcoming jaunt will include original drummer Rat Scabies on a full-scale tour for the first time in more than three decades.

The band — famously the first UK punk act to release a single, a full-length album, and embark on a U.S. tour back in the 1970s — will hit the New World starting with a May 27 show in Toronto, then hit ten North American cities over the next month, including an appearance at the recently announced all-day punk festival No Values in Southern California.

The Damned frontman Dave Vanian onstage in 2018.

The tour will be preceded by several dates in Japan and Australia, and followed by more than a dozen shows across the U.K., ending with an appearance at London’s Roadhouse on Dec. 18.

For this year’s jaunt, the lineup will feature frontman Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, bassist Paul Gray and drummer Scabies, who was present at the band’s founding, and left in 1996. Scabies officially rejoined the band in November of 2023.

The Damned's last album, 'Darkadelic,' reached No. 8 on the U.K. charts last year.

Compatriots with the Sex Pistols and the Clash during punk rock’s initial U.K. explosion in the mid-1970s, the Damned released “New Rose,” generally regarded as the first U.K. punk single, in 1976. The single was followed by 1977 LP Damned Damned Damned, which is likewise considered the first UK punk LP. Unlike the Clash and the Pistols, the Damned continued recording throughout the 1980s and beyond -- albeit with several lineup changes, periodic breakups, and an increasingly goth-leaning sound -- and landed at No. 8 on the UK album chart just last year with twelfth album, Darkadelic.

A documentary on the band's history -- The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead -- was released in 2015.

Speaking of his return to the group late last year, Scabies said: “It came about after the reunion shows in Oct./Nov. 2022, we all had a good time doing them, and then they did the last album - Darkadelic - and toured it, and now it’s time to do something else. We're still upright and breathing and capable to do it so seems the right time.”

The Damned will follow its North American tour with a string of U.K. dates.

Check out the Damned’s full list of tour dates below:

03/13 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda TRAD

03/14 – Aichi, JP @ Nagoya Diamond Hall

03/16 – Kanagawa, JP @ Yokohama Bay Hall

03/16 – Chiba, JP @ Punkspring

03/20 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

03/21 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre

03/22 – Northcote, AU @ Northcote Theatre

03/24 – Adelaide, AU @ Hindley Street Music Hall

03/26 – Perth, AU @ The Astor Theatre

05/25 – Ware, UK @ Stone Valley Festival

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

05/29 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/30 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/04 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

06/08 – Pomona, CA @ No Values Festival

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/22 – Newark, UK @ Stone Valley Midlands

08/10 – Durham, UK @ Stone Valley North

08/16 – Ottery St Mary, UK @ Beautiful Days

08/16 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square

12/04 – Newcastle, UK @ NX

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

12/06 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

12/08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

12/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

12/10 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic at The Halls

12/12 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon

12/13 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

12/14 – Eastbourne, UK @ Winter Garden

12/16 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

12/18 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

