The Hives' Cover-Band Franchise Becomes Reality, First UK Dates Scheduled for Late March and Early April

After issuing an open call for bands who were able to capably cover their material in an effort to start franchising their work, the Hives have announced that the first shows by their officially-franchised bands - or, if you will, the "Franch-Hives" - will take place in late March and early April. The band names so far? The B-Hives, The Main Offenders, and the Hive Fives.

Source: MEGA The Hives perform during day 1 of Primavera Sound Brazil on December 2, 2023, in Sao Paulo/SP, Brazil

"The Hives have Franchised!" the band wrote on their official Facebook page. "As the very first band in the world we have spawned off into several because of the eternal and insatiable demand for Hives shows. We are delighted to share news of our first Franch-Hives shows. Prepare for this Hives-but-other-people fantasticness, those attending our shows in Nottingham, Brighton and Manchester. You, the public, have come forth to play pre and post The Hives shows as a start of what will surely be a worldwide eternally successful business model." Added beneath these sentences, with the choice of capital letters being all theirs: "NOTE: THE REAL OR REGULAR THE HIVES WILL NOT BE PLAYING THESE SHOWS. THEY WILL PLAY THEIR NORMAL SINCE LONG SOLD OUT SHOW" The tour dates in question are thus: 29th March Pre-Party - Nottingham - Saltbox 5pm (Doors 4pm) Tickets £8/£10 Door

3rd April - Brighton - The Hope & Ruin - 11pm (Door 10pm) - Free Entry

6th April - Manchester - Disorder - 11pm - Free Entry The post, for the record, ends with the words, "We have spoken."

The Hives first blew onto the charts in the early 2000s, scoring a hit with their debut, “Hate to Say I Told You,” a single which – even though it only made it to No. 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 – made more than enough noise to build a fanbase in America that remains strong to this day, resulting in their first four albums all climbing into the upper half of the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, in the U.K., the band’s popularity was more solidified, thanks to three top-40 hits: the aforementioned debut single (No. 23), “Main Offender” (No. 24), and “Walk Idiot Walk” (No. 13). Additionally, while their debut album, Veni Vidi Vicious, may not have charted, their sophomore LP, Tyrannosaurus Hives, cracked into the top 10 of the UK Albums chart, hitting No. 7, while their most recent album, 2023’s The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, made it all the way to No. 2.

Lastly, lest we forget, the actual Hives are about to embark on their UK tour, which will be followed by dates in Europe, the US, and Mexico. All of the tour dates can be found below. MARCH 27 – Leeds, Leeds Academy 28 – Newcastle, City Hall 29 – Nottingham, Rock City 30 – Wolverhampton, The Halls APRIL 1 – Glasgow, Barrowland 2 – Bristol, Academy 3 – Brighton, Brighton Dome 5 – Cardiff, Great Hall6 – Manchester, Academy 8 – Dublin, Olympia10 – Norwich, UEA 13 – London, Eventim Apollo JUNE 1 – Jana Magica, Madrid, Spain 5-8 – Sweden Rock 2024, Solvesborg, Sweden 19 - Arnhem, Netherlands, GelreDome (supporting Green Day) 19-22 – Copenhell Festival 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark 22 – Hurricane Festival 2024, Schnee, Germany 23 – Southside Festival 2024, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany 25 – Sequoie Music Park, Bologna, Italy 27-30 – Openair St. Gallen 2024, St. Gallen, Switzerland 28-29 -Vainstream Rockfest 2024, Munster, Germany 29-30 – Mighty Sounds Festival 2024, Tabor, Czechia 30 – Lido Sounds Festival 2024, Linz, Austria JULY 4 – Rock Werchter 2024, Werchter, Belgium 5 – Site de Kerboulard, Saint-Nolff, France 6 – Stockholm Fields, Stockholm, Sweden (with Viagra Boys) 7 – Crystal Palace Park, London (with Bloc Party) 19 - New York, NY, Citi Field (supporting Foo Fighters) 20 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC 21 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park (supporting Foo Fighters) 23 - Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium (supporting Foo Fighters) AUGUST 7 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park (supporting Foo Fighters) 8 - Observatory, Santa Ana, CA 9 - Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium (supporting Foo Fighters) 22 – Rock En Seine 2024, Saint-Cloud, France 23 – Espace Grammont, Montpellier, France 25 – V&B Festival 2024, Chateau-Contier, France SEPTEMBER 14 – Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2024, Asbury Park, NJ 27 – Oceans Calling 2024, Ocean City, MD OCTOBER 8 – Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

