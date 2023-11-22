The Hives Are Spreading: The Swedish Rockers Offer a Franchise Opportunity for Hives Cover Bands

Having just completed a sold-out North American tour, only to launch straight into a tour of Latin America that finds them as the first Western band to perform in Venezuela in more than a decade, it’s clear that there’s more demand for the Hives these days than ever.

The Hives first blew onto the charts in the early 2000s, scoring a hit with their debut, “Hate to Say I Told You,” a single which – even though it only made it to #86 on the Billboard Hot 100 – made more than enough noise to build a fanbase in America that remains strong to this day, resulting in their first four albums all climbing into the upper half of the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., the band’s popularity was more solidified, thanks to three top-40 hits: the aforementioned debut single (#23), “Main Offender” (#24), and “Walk Idiot Walk” (#13). Additionally, while their debut album, Veni Vidi Vicious, may not have charted, their sophomore LP, Tyrannosaurus Hives, cracked into the top 10 of the UK Albums chart, hitting #7, while their most recent album, 2023’s The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, made it all the way to #2. As mentioned, the band is currently in the midst of a Latin American tour which lasts through December 7, but they'll be returning to the road in late March / early April 2024, hitting the U.K. and Ireland, then they'll do a one-off June date in the Netherlands with Green Day before heading back to the US for shows with Foo Fighters in July and August. You can check out all of those dates below and then sigh sadly to yourself if your nearest date is already sold out.