The Hives Are Spreading: The Swedish Rockers Offer a Franchise Opportunity for Hives Cover Bands

Having just completed a sold-out North American tour, only to launch straight into a tour of Latin America that finds them as the first Western band to perform in Venezuela in more than a decade, it’s clear that there’s more demand for the Hives these days than ever.
As such, the Swedish rockers have decided to make a move that’s straight out of the Krusty the Klown playbook: they’re franchising themselves.
In an announcement, the band wrote the following:
THE HIVES FRANCHISE NEEDS YOU
We have arrived at a point where The Hives can no longer keep up with public demand for concerts.
This is where you come in.
Help us create a world where The Hives are playing in every city, all the time.
Let's make business together and rock'n'roll.
Sign up now and register your interest.
Many rewards wait in store.
We have spoken.
Fans can sign up for more information by visiting the Hives' official site, which you can do by clicking right here.
The Hives first blew onto the charts in the early 2000s, scoring a hit with their debut, “Hate to Say I Told You,” a single which – even though it only made it to #86 on the Billboard Hot 100 – made more than enough noise to build a fanbase in America that remains strong to this day, resulting in their first four albums all climbing into the upper half of the Billboard 200.
Meanwhile, in the U.K., the band’s popularity was more solidified, thanks to three top-40 hits: the aforementioned debut single (#23), “Main Offender” (#24), and “Walk Idiot Walk” (#13). Additionally, while their debut album, Veni Vidi Vicious, may not have charted, their sophomore LP, Tyrannosaurus Hives, cracked into the top 10 of the UK Albums chart, hitting #7, while their most recent album, 2023’s The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, made it all the way to #2. As mentioned, the band is currently in the midst of a Latin American tour which lasts through December 7, but they'll be returning to the road in late March / early April 2024, hitting the U.K. and Ireland, then they'll do a one-off June date in the Netherlands with Green Day before heading back to the US for shows with Foo Fighters in July and August. You can check out all of those dates below and then sigh sadly to yourself if your nearest date is already sold out.
The Hives 2023 Tour Dates:
November
Sun 25 Lima, Peru, Indie Rock Fest, Arena1
Tue 27 Santiago, Columbia, Teatro Caupolicán
Wed 29 Buenos Aires, Argentina, Teatro Vorterix (SOLD OUT)
Thu 30 Buenos Aires, Argentina, Teatro Vorterix
December
Sat 2 São Paulo, Brazil, Primavera Sound
Tue 5 Quito, Ecuador, Soundgarden
Thu 7 Caracas, Venezuela, Concha Acústica de Bello Monte
The Hives 2024 Tour Dates:
March
Wed 27th Leeds, Leeds Academy (SOLD OUT)
Thu 28th Newcastle, City Hall Fri 29th Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)
Sat 30th Wolverhampton, The Halls
April
Mon 1st Glasgow, Barrowland (SOLD OUT)
Tue 2nd Bristol, Academy (SOLD OUT)
Wed 3rd Brighton, Brighton Dome (SOLD OUT)
Fri 5th Cardiff, Great Hall (SOLD OUT)
Sat 6th Manchester, Academy (SOLD OUT)
Mon 8th Dublin, Olympia (SOLD OUT)
Wed 10th Norwich, UEA (SOLD OUT)
Sat 13th London, Eventim Apollo
June
Wed 19 Arnhem, Netherlands, GelreDome (supporting Green Day)
July
Fri 19 New York, Ny, Citi Field (supporting Foo Fighters)
Sun 21 Boston, Ma, Fenway Park (supporting Foo Fighters) (SOLD OUT)
Tue 23 Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium (supporting Foo Fighters) (SOLD OUT)
August
Wed 7 San Diego, CA, Petco Park (supporting Foo Fighters)
Fri 9 Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium (supporting Foo Fighters)