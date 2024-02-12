The Last Dinner Party Break Records With No. 1 Debut 'Prelude to Ecstasy'

As predicted by Q, The Last Dinner Party’s debut album Prelude to Ecstasy has not only smashed into the U.K. charts at No. 1, but has also recorded the biggest opening week for a debut album by a band for nearly a decade. Prelude to Ecstasy clocked up 32,800 chart units in its first week, according to data from the Official Charts Company – the most in an opening week for a debut LP since 2015, when Years & Years shifted 55,000 with their first album Communion. Included in that total are over 14,000 vinyl sales, making Prelude to Ecstasy the fastest-selling debut album by a group on vinyl of the century. It has also recorded the highest sales week for a vinyl album since November 2023’s remaster of Oasis’ The Masterplan.

The band's blend of theatricality and angular indie rock has seen them pick up a slew of awards.

The Last Dinner Party – made up of members Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci – played their first gig in 2021, and have since drawn praise for what this magazine described as the band’s “angular, baroque, Sparks-esque wit and musical innovation… that has drawn comparisons with artists as diverse as Florence + The Machine, Warpaint, and Kate Bush.” Reviewing the album upon its February 2 release, Q noted: “There's plenty of sonic and stylistic diversity on display here, with the wonderfully catchy, darkly ironic ‘The Feminine Urge’ somehow turning the lyric ‘I am a dark red liver stretched out on the rocks’ into an earworm hook.”

Abigail Morris: 'It's about the music that we've made, and the people who buy the records and dress up and sing the songs.'

The good news just keeps coming: on March 2 the band will pick up their 2024 BRITs Rising Star award at the BRITs ceremony. Previous winners include Sam Fender, Tom Odell and Florence + The Machine. Speaking after being announced as winners, singer Abigail Morris described that honor as "a bit like having an out-of-body experience,” adding: "It's one we can tell our family about and they'll be like, 'Yeah, that is quite massive.' "It's amazing to win an award and we're very lucky and honored – but in real life it's about the music that we've made, and the people who buy the records and dress up and sing the songs."

The Last Dinner Party predict 'amazing things happening this year'.

The Last Dinner Party were also crowned winners of the BBC Sound of 2024 award in January, making them the first guitar band to win since HAIM in 2013. Other notable previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Keane and Pink Pantheress. In a statement the band said: “We predict amazing things happening in music this year and it is truly an honor to even be a part of it. “BBC Radio has championed us and so many other young artists from the start of their careers, we still can’t believe it every time we hear one of our songs being played. Every artist who has been nominated or won over the years is such a powerhouse, it humbles us to join their ranks! Thank you to guitar music for never dying. Bands are back, baby.”

The band also recently announced a major North American tour, starting in Mexico City on March 19, and wrapping up in Salt Lake City in August. Writing on Instagram, they said: “North America Dinner Guests!!! We are thrilled to unveil that we will be gracing your beauteous towns and charming cities from March, with support from @miss_grit. Chime the bells, flare the beacons, and signal the alarms to secure thy tickets swiftly!”

