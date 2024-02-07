Believe the Hype: The Last Dinner Party is Headed for the U.K. No. 1 Spot

The Last Dinner Party’s stellar start to 2024 just got even better. According to data from the Official Charts Company, the London-based “baroque rockers” are set to crash into the U.K. album charts at No. 1 this week with debut LP Prelude to Ecstasy, with the compilers describing the band as “zooming ahead of the competition at the midweek mark.” Last week, the album’s lead single “Nothing Matters” entered the singles chart at No. 22 and is expected to rise still further when the new rundown is announced on Friday.

The Last Dinner Party have enjoyed a spectacular start to 2024.

The chart placing represents a vindication of the hype surrounding the band – earlier this year the quintet, comprised of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, won the BRITs Rising Star award and were also declared winners of BBC Radio 1’s prestigious Sound of 2024 gong. That honor was announced on Radio 1 by Florence Welch, whose band Florence + The Machine were themselves winners of the Rising Star award in 2009. She declared herself a fan of The Last Dinner Party, saying: “I think the nuances of femininity almost always get lost in rock, but when I saw The Last Dinner Party playing in their dresses and their chiffon, while being so fierce and ferocious, I was like, ‘This is it!’”

Florence Welch is a fan of the band.

Prelude to Ecstasy had already been hailed as one of 2024’s hottest releases, including by Q, which named the LP among Q Staffers’ Most Anticipated Music of 2024. The band’s uniquely angular, baroque take on indie-rock is shot through with wit, complexity and a sense of adventure that has drawn comparisons with artists as diverse as Kate Bush, Warpaint, Sparks and David Bowie. Reviewing the album, Q noted: “There's plenty of sonic and stylistic diversity on display here, with the wonderfully catchy, darkly ironic ‘The Feminine Urge’ somehow turning the lyric ‘I am a dark red liver stretched out on the rocks’ into an earworm hook.”

'Prelude to Ecstasy' was one of the most hotly-anticipated releases of 2024.

The band aren’t exactly resting on their laurels either, recently announcing a major North American tour, starting in Mexico City on March 19, and wrapping up in Salt Lake City in August. Writing on Instagram, they said: “North America Dinner Guests!!! We are thrilled to unveil that we will be gracing your beauteous towns and charming cities from March, with support from @miss_grit. Chime the bells, flare the beacons, and signal the alarms to secure thy tickets swiftly!” That tour will follow an appearance at the BRIT Awards on March 2, as well as an intimate gig two days later at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge as part of BRITs Week for Warchild. They also recently gave an acclaimed session for Radio 1’s Live Lounge – watch their shimmering, ethereal cover of Troye Sivan’s “One Of Your Girls” below.

The five-piece have enjoyed a meteoric rise since first meeting at university during fresher’s week in 2021. Their first gig in November of that year was attended by just 20 people, but just months later they signed to Island Records, and in the summer of 2022 played as the opening act for the Rolling Stones’ huge Hyde Park gig. Last year they toured with Florence + The Machine, as well as supporting Lana Del Rey.