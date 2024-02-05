Were the Reytons Denied This Week’s UK No. 1 Album Spot on a 'Technicality'? They Certainly Think So

In scenes reminiscent of the infamous Sex Pistols versus Rod Stewart chart controversy of May 1977, South Yorkshire indie-rockers the Reytons have disputed the UK's Official Charts Company’s rankings of this week’s best-selling albums, claiming that they sold more LPs this week than anyone else in the chart. The official placings put James Arthur’s album Bitter Sweet Love at No. 1, with the Reytons’ new LP Ballad of a Bystander at No. 2. But in an angry social media post, the Reytons claim to have sold over 350 more albums this week than Arthur, and that they have additionally “been docked 2,200 units on a technicality.” Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the band said: “HERE ARE THE NUMBERS!!! James Arthur: 16,901 (Total Sales) The Reytons: 17,262 (Total Sales). “Despite selling over 300 more albums we have been docked 2,200 units on a technicality following an industry complaint. Unfortunately all of our Leadmill CDs were rejected by the Official Charts Company.”

“Usually this type of sale is allowed, but not for The Reytons this week,” the social media post continued. “We wanted to share this with you to let you know that despite not winning the trophy or officially coming first… You did it!! We have sold the most albums in UK this week!! “We’ve had the most amazing week with you all, THANK YOU TO EVERYONE who has gone above and beyond to help us achieve the impossible! Please don’t let this ruin your night. Raise a glass and celebrate… Our validation comes from within, we won before we even started.” In response, the Official Charts Company told the NME: “The Official Charts are governed by our publicly available chart rules which are defined and agreed with the music industry. All releases are governed by the same set of rules, as standard procedure we take action regularly against releases which breach these rules, as part of our ongoing commitment to ensure that the Official Charts are reflective of genuine purchases and consumption.”

In the run up to the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in May 1977, another “technicality” saw the Sex Pistols' controversial single “God Save the Queen” (which had been banned by the BBC) miss out on the top spot, behind Rod Stewart’s altogether less threatening “I Don’t Want to Talk About It.” Many at the time believed the figures had been massaged to save the BBC from embarrassment, and a later article in the Independent alleged: “’God Save the Queen’… horrified the loyal compilers, and so for one week they decreed that shops which sold their own records could not have those records represented in the chart – hence, Virgin's sales of ‘God Save the Queen’ were immediately barred from the statistics, letting the Pistols' detested rival, Rod Stewart, hold sway.” The Reytons’ previous album What’s Rock And Roll? debuted at No. 1 last year, despite the band never having had a hit single.