The Rolling Stones Play 'Time Is on My Side' With Irma Thomas at New Orleans Jazz Fest: Watch

The Rolling Stones headlined the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival with some help from a local legend.
New Orleans soul singer Irma Thomas covered the song "Time Is on My Side," originally written by Jerry Ragovoy and recorded by Kai Winding, in April 1964. The Rolling Stones heard her version and recorded their own rendition in June 1964.
During their headlining set at the New Orleans Jazz Fest on Thursday, almost exactly 60 years later, the Stones invited Thomas out to the stage to perform the song together.
"In 1964, which is a very long time ago, we heard this great song on the radio by this amazing singer," Mick Jagger told the crowd, per Rolling Stone. “We recorded it and it became our first kind of hit in America."
"The lady that did the song first, she’s the Soul Queen of New Orleans! I’d like to bring out on stage now to sing the song with us, here she is, Miss Irma Thomas!”
It was the Rolling Stones' first time performing "Time Is on My Side" in over 25 years. The last time they played it was 1998, and before that, they hadn't done it since 1982.
Yesterday's performance, the iconic band's first at New Orleans Jazz Festival, had been a long time coming. The Stones were originally supposed to play the festival back in 2019, but they had to cancel due to Jagger's heart surgery. They rescheduled for 2021...but that ended up getting canceled due to the pandemic.
During the set, they also brought Louisiana zydeco accordionist out to perform "Let It Bleed" and took some shots at the state's newly elected Republican governor Jeff Landry, who was reportedly in attendance.
“We’re a welcoming crowd, aren’t we?” Jagger said. “I hope Mr. Landry is enjoying the show. He’s real inclusive, you know. He’s trying to take us back to the Stone Age.” In response, Landry tweeted, "You can’t always get what you want. The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger. Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!"
Setlist:
Start Me Up
Get Off of My Cloud
Out of Time
Angry
Let It Bleed (with Dwayne Dopsie, tour debut)
Time Is on My Side (with Irma Thomas, first performance since 1998)
Whole Wide World (tour debut)
Tumbling Dice
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Little T&A (Keith Richards on lead vocals)
Sympathy for the Devi’
Honky Tonk Women
Miss You
Gimme Shelter
Paint It, Black
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Sweet Sounds of Heaven
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
The Rolling Stones just kicked off their U.S. tour in support of Hackney Diamonds in Houston last weekend.
Remaining tour dates:
May 7 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium w/ Carin León; Electric Mud
May 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium w/ The Pretty Reckless
May 15 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field w/ Joe Bonamassa
May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ TBA
May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ Lawrence
May 30 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium w/ The Red Clay Strays
June 3 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium w/ Tyler Childers
June 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium w/ Ghost Hounds
June 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Kaleo
June 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium w/ Ghost Hounds
June 20 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Widespread Panic
June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Betty LaVette
June 30 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Lainey Wilson
July 5 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place w/ Ghost Hounds
July 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ The War and Treaty
July 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ The Linda Lindas
July 17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium w/ The Beaches