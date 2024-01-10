The Smile Release Single 'Friend of a Friend' and Announce 'Wall of Eyes, On Film' Theater Screenings

Source: © Frank Lebon Jonny Greenwood, Tom Skinner, Thom Yorke are up against the 'Wall of Eyes.'

Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, collectively known as the Smile, are getting closer to the Jan. 26 release date for their second studio album, Wall of Eyes. The latest song to be unveiled is "Friend of a Friend" -- the track's skipping, jazz-flecked drum beat, combined with piano and Yorke's falsetto vocal, conjures a starry atmosphere that brings to mind Harry Nilsson's early '70s LPs. The trippy music video, with artwork by Stanley Donwood and animation by Sabrina Nichol,s is a necessary visual companion.

Source: ℗ © Tom Skinner, Jonny Greenwood & Thom Yorke / The Smile / YouTube The Smile - Friend of a Friend

The song was premiered onstage in Zagreb, Croatia in May 2022 during the Smile's European tour. According to concertgoers, Yorke revealed it had been written that day, inspired by his lockdown in Italy, hearing people sing to each other from their balconies. Grammy-winning producer Sam Petts-Davies (Roger Waters, Johnny Marr, Frank Ocean) who is also a frequent collaborator with Yorke, has utilized the warm atmosphere at the legendary Abbey Road Studio to monstrous effect, bringing in the London Contemporary Orchestra and saxophonist/experimental musician Robert Stillman for "A Day In The Life"-like build-up.

Source: © The Smile Wall of Eyes, On Film

A new experiment in sound and visual presentation is being implemented for the Wall of Eyes release. From January 18 — 25, select independent cinemas around the world will host screenings of Wall of Eyes, on Film which include a one-time-only playback of the album in surround sound, mixed with never-before-seen recording footage, several short films (some being shown in 35 mm presentation), a limited-edition Wall of Eyes cassette, a t-shirt and The Smile 'Zine. While March tour dates have already been announced, new ones have been added for June and August.

Here are the dates and venues for Wall of Eyes, on Film: Jan 18th - The Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK Jan 18th - The Village East, Manhattan, New York, US Jan 19th - Brain Dead Studios, Los Angeles, US Jan 20th - SangSang Madang Cinema, Seoul, SK (x2 showings) Jan 20th – Cinema Godard - Fondazione Prada, Milan, IT Jan 20th – Cine Tonalá, CDMX, MX Jan 22nd - 190 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku, Tokyo, JP Jan 22nd - MK2 Quai de Loire, Paris, FR Jan 23rd - Golden Age Cinema, Sydney, AUS (x2 showings) Jan 23rd - Eye Filmuseum, Amsterdam, NL Jan 23rd - Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow, UK Jan 25th - 190 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku, Tokyo, JP Jan 25th - Kino Intimes, Berlin, DE

The Smile 2024 Tour Dates: Previously Announced: Wed 13th March: Copenhagen - K.B. Hallen Fri 15th March: Brussels - Forest National Sat 16th March: Amsterdam - AFAS Live Mon 18th March: Brighton - Brighton CentreTue 19th March: Manchester - O2 ApolloWed 20th March: Glasgow - SEC Armadillo Fri 22nd March: Birmingham - O2 Academy Sat 23rd March: London - Alexandra Palace Newly Announced: June 8th - Hamburg, Stadtpark Open Air, Germany June 9th - Cologne Palladium, Germany June 11th - Berlin, Verti Music Hall, Germany June 12th - Prague, Forum Karlin, Czechia June 14th - Belgrade, Hangar, Serbia June 15th - Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia June 17th - Bucharest, Arenele Romane, Romania June 18th - Sofia, Arena Sofia, Bulgaria June 23rd - Rome, Cavea Auditorium, Roma Summer Fest, Italy August 13th - Sigulda Castle, Sigulda, Latvia August 14th - Warsaw, Progresja, Summer Stage, Poland August 20th - Frankfurt, Jahrunderthalle, Germany August 21st - Munich, Zenith, Germany August 22nd - Vienna Open Air Arena, Austria August 26th - Bordeaux, Krakatoa, France August 28th - Valencia, Jardins De Viveros, Spain Tickets for the newly announced shows can be found here.