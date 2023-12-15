The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Schedules January 28 Tribute to Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, founded by singer-songwriter Victoria Williams to help provide financial assistance and other support to musicians and music industry professionals in need, has announced the first show of the 30th year of the organization: a tribute to legendary American folk revivalist Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. The 92-year-old Elliott, who released his debut album, Woody Guthrie’s Blues, in 1956, and released his most recent LP, A Stranger Here, on ANTI – in 2009, is scheduled to make a rare live performance at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sweet Relief Musicians Fund The official concert poster for the upcoming tribute to Ramblin' Jack Elliott

The event, which is scheduled to take place on January 28 at the Masonic in San Francisco, will also feature appearances by Dave Alvin, Mike Beck, Jackson Browne, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Jackie Greene, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Andy Hedges, Joe Henry, Rickie Lee Jones, Corb Lund, Maria Muldaur, John Oates, Nathaniel Rateliff, Peter Rowan, Todd Snider, and the aforementioned Ms. Williams, among guests others yet to be announced. Each of the artists will be performing songs made famous by Jack, along with tunes from their own catalogues. Oh, and if that wasn't enough, the musical director for the evening will be Don Was, and he'll be accompanied by a house band consisting of Jason Crosby, Jay Lane, and Barry Sless. Maybe the coolest thing about the show is that this'll be the first time that Elliott has ever played this particular venue. “The Masonic is a powerful and historic building,” he said in a statement. “I’m thrilled anyone would want to do this. We’ll all be together, and it will be wonderful.” Tickets for the event are now on sale via Ticketmaster, and proceeds from the show will benefit Sweet Relief and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott.

Article continues below advertisement

“We are so excited to celebrate 30 years of Sweet Relief in 2024, and this is the perfect show to kick it all off,” said Aric Steinberg, EVP Development & Artist Relations at Sweet Relief, in the press release announcing the event. “Ramblin’ Jack is an absolute legend, and we’re thrilled to honor him and produce this special benefit show with all of these amazing artists.” Last but not least, in case you aren't familiar with Ramblin' Jack's work, we've put together a playlist that consists of selections from a variety of albums from his discography. Give it a spin, and find out what all the absolutely warranted fuss is about.