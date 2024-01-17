Timbaland Joins Members of R.E.M. and Steely Dan as 2024 Inductees Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its 2024 inductees, and this time around, the honorees are a mixture of “non-performing” songwriters and members of groups: Hillary Lindsey, Timothy Mosley, a.k.a. Timbaland, and Dean Pitchford, alongside the members of R.E.M. (Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe) and Steely Dan (Walter Becker and Donald Fagen).

Although the Songwriters Hall of Fame generally inducts three inductees in the non-performing category and three in the performing category, the planned third inductee in the latter category was unable to attend the induction and awards ceremony, scheduled for June 13. As such, that inductee – whose identity is being withheld – will be honored at a future date.

“Deferred inductees are considered inductees the year they are officially inducted,” Linda Moran, CEO of the SHOF, told Billboard. “To date we have not had many, but Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were two who had to defer and were inducted two years later [in 2009].”