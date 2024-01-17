Timbaland Joins Members of R.E.M. and Steely Dan as 2024 Inductees Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its 2024 inductees, and this time around, the honorees are a mixture of “non-performing” songwriters and members of groups: Hillary Lindsey, Timothy Mosley, a.k.a. Timbaland, and Dean Pitchford, alongside the members of R.E.M. (Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe) and Steely Dan (Walter Becker and Donald Fagen).
Although the Songwriters Hall of Fame generally inducts three inductees in the non-performing category and three in the performing category, the planned third inductee in the latter category was unable to attend the induction and awards ceremony, scheduled for June 13. As such, that inductee – whose identity is being withheld – will be honored at a future date.
“Deferred inductees are considered inductees the year they are officially inducted,” Linda Moran, CEO of the SHOF, told Billboard. “To date we have not had many, but Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were two who had to defer and were inducted two years later [in 2009].”
“I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first," said Nile Rodgers, chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, in the official press release about the new inductees. "Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter. We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”
Among the songwriters who were nominated for induction but didn't make the cut this year:
- Non-performing songwriters: L. Russell Brown, Dean Dillon, Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter, Tony Macaulay, Roger Nichols, Maurice Starr, and Narada Michael Walden
- Performing songwriters: Bryan Adams, Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings, Blondie (Debbie Harry, Chris Stein & Clem Burke), Tracy Chapman, George Clinton, the Doobie Brothers (Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons & Michael McDonald), David Gates, Heart (Ann and Nancy Wilson), Kenny Loggins, and Public Enemy (Chuck D and Flavor Flav).
As for those who did make the cut, here's the list, along with the key songs cited as highlights in their catalog:
Hillary Lindsey:
* Jesus Take The Wheel
* Girl Crush
* Blue Ain’t Your Color
* Always Remember Us This Way
* Million Reasons
Timothy Mosley p/k/a Timbaland:
* SexyBack
* Get Ur Freak On
* Pony
* Big Pimpin’
* The Way I Are
Dean Pitchford:
* Footloose
* Fame
* Holding Out For A Hero
* All The Man That I Need
* Let’s Hear It For The Boy
Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills & Michael Stipe p/k/a R.E.M.:
* Losing My Religion
* Everybody Hurts
* It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
* Radio Free Europe
* The One I Love
Donald Fagen & Walter Becker p/k/a Steely Dan:
* Reelin’ in the Years
* My Old School
* Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
* Black Friday
* Kid Charlemagne