Next Tool Record Won't Take 13 Years, Bassist Justin Chancellor Says: 'We're Gonna Have to be More Efficient'

Tool fans had to wait more than a decade for the band's most recent record Fear Inoculum. The next one shouldn't take that long, bassist Justin Chancellor said. The musician pointed out that the band's time is now relatively limited during a recent interview with Metal Hammer. He noted that drummer Danny Carey is already 62.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The last album took 13 years to make, but the bassist said time is limited now that drummer Danny Carey is 62.

"There’s no thought of taking 13 years if we’re gonna do it," Chancellor said. "We’re gonna have to be more efficient, and we’ve been talking of ways that we can do that." The bassist hopes the writing process for the next record will be more similar to the way his side project MTVoid operates. "Instead of staring at each other going 'Come on! Get it out of ya!' maybe we could do a bit more at home," he said. "We’ll see!" Chancellor added that he and the other members of Tool have already begun writing the new record. "We put a little work in before this tour," he said. "We gave it a stab for a couple of months. We ended up compiling all the ideas we had; normally when we do that we start writing pretty soon after, but we had a lot of stuff coming up, so we didn’t dive all the way in. When we’re done with Europe, we’re gonna dive back in during the second half of the year."

Article continues below advertisement

Chancellor said something similar about the upcoming album during an interview with Revolver published last month. "It'll be different this time. Everyone's life is different, and everyone's expectations are different," he said. "Time is precious now, so you try and look for ways to be more efficient with the process. We've had a lot of discussion about that and how we can bring a new record to fruition in a slightly different way." Carey explained why Tool's songwriting process can become so cumbersome. "Our filter system is pretty intense. If it gets by the four of us in the band, then we figure it's going to work," he said. "It's a really painstaking process that we go through." He added that this "pays off in the long run because we never really get tired of performing our songs. It gives rise to a vehicle that we can all believe in."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'We’re gonna have to be more efficient, and we’ve been talking of ways that we can do that,' Chancellor said.

The drummer isn't sure what new album will sound like, or if it'll even be a full LP. The band is currently considering releasing a shorter EP instead. "Who knows? It could flip-flop," Carey said. He added that the band could move to write shorter songs this time around in the vein of their 1993 album Undertow. "That's kind of appealing to me. I always like change, whatever direction it goes," Carey said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Fear Inoculum' made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Fear Inoculum made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after it was released in September 2019. Their previous record 10,000 Days also made it to the top of the chart following its May 2006 debut. The band has also had two singles that made it onto the Billboard Hot 100. Their classic 2001 track "Schism," which is centered on Chancellor's iconic bass line, peaked at No. 67 and spent 20 weeks on the chart. Nearly two decades later, the song "Fear Inoculum" made it to No. 93.

Powered by RedCircle