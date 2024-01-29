Q Magazine
Train Teams Up With REO Speedwagon for the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, With Yacht Rock Revue as Openers

The 44-city tour kicks off on July 8 in Somerset, Wisc., and wraps up on September 11 in Phoenix.

Source: Jasper Graham

Train, who apparently really enjoy taking press photos, based on their expressions.

It might seem like an odd pairing from a generational standpoint, but the combination of Train and REO Speedwagon as tour buddies makes perfect sense: not only are they both in possession of discographies that are chock full of hits, but they're also both named after vehicles...or didn't you know that the REO Speed Wagon was a precursor to the pickup truck? (If you didn't know it before, then remember Q fondly when the information inevitably helps you win a pub quiz someday.)

These two bands are embarking on a 44-date tour together this summer, and they're bringing the very fun Yacht Rock Revue along with them as openers, so prepare yourself for a good time.

Source: Randee St. Nicholas

REO Speedwagon, the 2024 incarnation, sitting in a freezer.

“When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs," said Train frontman Pat Monahan in the press release announcing the tour. "Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

“Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun," said REO Speedwagon lead singer Kevin Cronin in the same release. "I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour."

For the full list of tour dates, just keep on scrolling, but while you're doing so, be sure to check out the frankly awesome poster the bands have put together to promote their so-called Summer Road Trip 2024.

Source: LiveNation

The official artwork for the Train / REO Speedwagon / Yacht Rock Revue tour

SUMMER ROAD TRIP 2024 - TOUR DATES

Monday, July 8: Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 10: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Thursday, July 11: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^*

Friday, July 12: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, July 13: Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Monday, July 15: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Tuesday, July 16: Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 17: Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ^

Friday, July 19: Lewiston, NY - Artpark ^

Saturday, July 20: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sunday, July 21: Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tuesday, July 23: Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wednesday, July 24: Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, July 26: Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Saturday, July 27: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, July 28: Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ^

Wednesday, July 31: Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thursday, August 1: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, August 3: Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

Sunday, August 4: Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

Tuesday, August 6: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Wednesday, August 7: Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Friday, August 9: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, August 10: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, August 11: Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

Friday, August 16: Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

Saturday, August 17: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 18: Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 20: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 21: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 22: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place ^

Friday, August 23: Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

Sunday, August 25: Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Monday, August 26: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Wednesday, August 28: Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

Thursday, August 29: Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 31: Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 1: Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wednesday, September 4: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Friday, September 6: Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 7: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 8Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

Tuesday, September 10: Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 11: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

