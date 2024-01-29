Train Teams Up With REO Speedwagon for the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, With Yacht Rock Revue as Openers

These two bands are embarking on a 44-date tour together this summer, and they're bringing the very fun Yacht Rock Revue along with them as openers, so prepare yourself for a good time.

It might seem like an odd pairing from a generational standpoint, but the combination of Train and REO Speedwagon as tour buddies makes perfect sense: not only are they both in possession of discographies that are chock full of hits, but they're also both named after vehicles...or didn't you know that the REO Speed Wagon was a precursor to the pickup truck? (If you didn't know it before, then remember Q fondly when the information inevitably helps you win a pub quiz someday.)

“When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs," said Train frontman Pat Monahan in the press release announcing the tour. "Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

“Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun," said REO Speedwagon lead singer Kevin Cronin in the same release. "I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour."

For the full list of tour dates, just keep on scrolling, but while you're doing so, be sure to check out the frankly awesome poster the bands have put together to promote their so-called Summer Road Trip 2024.