Trophy Eyes Speak Out on Severe Spinal Injury Fan Suffered During Concert in New York

Trophy Eyes has spoken out after a fan suffered a severe spinal cord injury at one of their recent shows. Bird Piché was injured during the Australian band's Tuesday, April 30 concert in Buffalo, New York. Piché underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Piché's loved ones have started a GoFundMe campaign to cover her medical expenses.

"She has a long recovery ahead and will need all the help she can get," the page says. "It is still too early to know what her prognosis is but after leaving the hospital she will need to go to a rehab facility. She will obviously not be able to work during this time." The organizers plan to provide updates "according to (Piché's) comfort level. The funds will be used for medical bills and anything she may need to function in life because of the accident." Trophy Eyes addressed the incident in a series of Instagram stories on Friday, May 3. "We elected to immediately shut down the show as (frontman John Floreani) accompanied them to the hospital with their family," the band said. "Out of respect for the family, we have refrained from speaking about this publicly so far, but with the blessing of their family we are now able to say how truly heartbroken we are to be here now. Our friend, Bird, is now in recovery, but still has a long road ahead for them. "The situation has shaken us all to our core, and we ask for patience while we look to help Bird navigate this difficult time. Please, keep Bird in your thoughts. We remain in close contact with them and will expand on this as news arrives."

Trophy Eyes also shared a link to the fundraiser, which had reached nearly $19,000 of its $100,000 as of Friday, May 3. The incident happened just a few minutes into the set at Mohawk Place, which The PRP reported has a no moshing policy. Floreani was seen jumping into the crowd shortly before Piché was injured.

"My partner and I were directly beside her," said one Reddit user who claimed to be at the show. "As soon as we heard her say she was scared and couldn’t move we knew it wasn’t good. John was clearly devastated." Another user claimed they were behind the sound booth at the time. "As soon as I heard her say that my heart dropped," they said. "That moment will stick with me. Wishing her the best recovery possible."

Last April, Trophy Eyes faced online criticism from a fan who didn't like the moshing Floreani incited at a show in Atlanta. "I almost had a panic attack," they said, according to The PRP. "I didn’t even get the chance to find out if I liked your songs because I had to keep worrying about getting kicked in the head." Trophy Eyes responded with a simple "f--k you." This is also not the first time a serious spinal injury has happened at Mohawk Place. A concertgoer had to undergo emergency surgery after he was knocked over by a stagediver during a Terror and Trapped Under Ice show at the venue.

