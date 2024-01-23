Turnstile And Converse Collaborate on New Limited-Edition Shoe Collection

Turnstile has helped create two pairs of signature shoes as part of its collaboration with Converse. The limited-edition Chuck 70 high top and One Star Pro skate shoe will be available for purchase on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. ET through the Converse website. They cost $95 and $80 respectively.

Source: Converse The sneakers will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Both models include several references to Turnstile. The high tops come with a band-themed insole and features the "Turnstile Love Connection" tour artwork on the upper. The skate shoes with a glittery pink star have Turnstile lyrics embossed on the foxing tape. Both come with three different lacing options. "In this collab Turnstile continues to elevate the hardcore music and skate scenes that they’ve always been a part of," Converse wrote on the product page for the high tops. The collaboration was meant to celebrate the band's most recent album Glow On, which was released in 2021. The LP's tracks "Blackout" and "Holiday" earned the band three Grammy nominations last year. Turnstile's track "Alien Love Call" also received a nod in the Best Remixed Recording category ahead of this year's ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The band announced the Converse collaboration with a video posted to its Instagram account. The clip shows several people wearing the shoes using foot pumps to blow up a giant inflatable pink creature with a large "T" on its chest. The mascot was placed in front of the skyline in Baltimore, the band's hometown. The responses in the comment section were mixed. "CRYING SCREAMING THROWING UP PLEASE YES LORD," one person said. "Sooooooooo happy about this," said another. But some seemed to take issue with the collaboration. "I love the good capitalism," one person said. "All the Demi Lovatos who discovered Turnstile last year are gonna be popping off for these," said another. A few were more focused on getting new music from Turnstile. "Can we get another album now," one commenter said. "I read that as Turnstile and Converge and got REALLY excited," said another.

Source: Converse The shoes were designed to commemorate the band's 2021 album 'Glow On,' which earned them three Grammy nominations.

The Turnstile shoes came out of Converse's Create Next program, which also includes musicians like Vince Staples and Indigo De Souza. Turnstile got started in 2010. The project grew out of another Baltimore hardcore group called Trapped Under Ice. Turnstile's frontman Brendan Yates is the original band's drummer. The new group took a much poppier approach to hardcore that included more melodic alternative rock influences.

Source: MEGA Turnstile will tour Europe and Latin America later this year.

This softer sound has been a commercial success for the band. Their debut studio album Nonstop Feeling made it to the No. 22 spot on the Heatseekers chart. After signing to Roadrunner Records, the band's sophomore effort Time & Space topped the chart. Glow On also made it to No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the hard albums chart. The band has several international tour dates scheduled for this spring. Turnstile will visit Mexico, Columbia, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Argentina in April. In June, the band will play several festivals in Germany, Sweden and Norway.